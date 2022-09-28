Long Island is Becoming a Clean Energy Hub to Replicate Across the Northeast and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / National Grid:

This week, thousands of leaders are in New York for Climate Week 2022. While the presentations and networking are happening in New York City, the action is taking place to the east on Long Island.

As more clean energy solutions like offshore wind, solar, battery storage, and clean hydrogen surface, Long Island is quickly emerging as a clean energy hub. Applying the solutions that are working here to other communities throughout the Northeast will be critical to mitigating climate change while continuing to provide reliable, affordable energy to residents that call this region home.

The key to Long Island's success as a clean energy hub is a hybrid approach to decarbonization that incorporates multiple sources of renewable electricity and heat.

In Riverhead, the 23-megawatt Calverton Solar Energy Center powers more than 4,200 homes. This reduces carbon emissions 20,000 metric tons per year - equivalent to removing 4,000 cars from the road. In addition, the waters surrounding the island will soon be home to offshore wind projects including the South Fork Wind Farm and Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between National Grid and RWE that has the potential to host 3 gigawatts of capacity - enough to power more than one million homes. To ensure consistent power supply, regardless of the weather, National Grid and NextEra Energy Resources have built 80 megawatt-hours of battery storage in Montauk and East Hampton, which is crucial for ensuring reliable service when it is not windy or sunny.

Read more

National Grid, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Grid on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: National Grid

Website: http://us.nationalgridconnecting.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: National Grid





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/717986/Long-Island-is-Becoming-a-Clean-Energy-Hub-to-Replicate-Across-the-Northeast-and-Beyond



