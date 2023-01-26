How this long forgotten piece of Fort Worth history found a home in a North Texas yard

Megan Cardona
·6 min read

When Kennedale residents David and Kay Hunn found an ad in the Star-Telegram for a “Historical Water Fountain, granite 6ft” in 1991, the couple had no idea their purchase would recover a long-forgotten piece of Fort Worth history.

Though the ad lacked description, the simple “historical” reference was all it took for the couple to make the trip to check out the listing.

“We’re into history, we think history should be preserved, and when it said ‘historical fountain, granite 6ft diameter’, that was just intriguing,” David said. “I was expecting something, you know a small little concrete thing but when we saw this magnificent granite bowl and cap I said ‘My goodness, that’s beautiful’.”

The artifact ended up being a six foot diameter granite bowl partially sunk into the ground and used by a Fort Worth area rancher as a watering trough for his cattle. The rancher told the Hunns he bought it from a Fort Worth salvage sale years before and was told it once stood outside a courthouse or an official building.

The advent of the internet helped David and Kay Hunn find infomation about the old fountain.
The advent of the internet helped David and Kay Hunn find infomation about the old fountain.
David and Kay Hunn did most of their searching at home using a laptop.
David and Kay Hunn did most of their searching at home using a laptop.
David Hunn replumbed the granite bowl that now sits on their front yard.
David Hunn replumbed the granite bowl that now sits on their front yard.

Using a tractor to lift the bowl out of the ground and a wrecker to transport it, the couple moved the three-ton bowl to their home. David built a concrete stand, replumbed the bowl and added a statue to the cap, which he said can be easily removed.

Despite making the fountain operational, the Hunns remained curious about the history of their new find.

“Over the years I was thinking, ‘This fountain is so interesting, I wonder if it’s true what [the rancher] said and I wonder where it was’,” David said.

A continuous search through the years led the couple down a rabbit hole searching for any information available on historic fountains in Fort Worth. Kay said as the Internet advanced it made more information available than before.

After 32 years, the couple recently discovered the granite bowl was part of the only National Humane Alliance fountain donated to Fort Worth.

This missing pieces of the Fort Worth fountain include a base with bowls for cats and dogs and a middle piece with a lion head as a spout.
This missing pieces of the Fort Worth fountain include a base with bowls for cats and dogs and a middle piece with a lion head as a spout.

National Humane Alliance fountains were for horses, other animals

Before North Texas roadways were congested with automobiles, vehicles ran on literal horsepower.

When the founder of the National Humane Alliance, Hermon Lee Ensign, died in 1899 he left money for the alliance to donate fountains so horses and other animals could have access to water in urban areas in cities across the United States.

The five ton granite structures have lion head spouts that fill a six foot diameter shaped bowl, with smaller bowls at the bottom meant for dogs, cats and small animals.

Once automobiles made the horse drawn carriage obsolete, the fountains were torn down and forgotten.

It wasn’t until Derby, Connecticut resident John Walsh started an online history quiz for his city that he started researching the Derby NHA fountain which he usually drove past without a second glance.

His research prompted restoration efforts for the Derby fountain, which was moved to a greenway with replicated lion head sculpture spouts and running water.

His research into the Derby fountain 20 years ago kicked off his search for the rest of the estimated 140 fountains distributed across the United States.

“It’s become—some people might call it an obsession—but it’s been a hobby,” Walsh said.

Horse-drawn delivery wagon of Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspapers in front of newspaper’s office, building on Throckmorton St., ca. 1910; circulation 30,000; Cats baseball scoreboard hangs from building
Horse-drawn delivery wagon of Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspapers in front of newspaper’s office, building on Throckmorton St., ca. 1910; circulation 30,000; Cats baseball scoreboard hangs from building

Fort Worth fountain installed in 1910

Although the National Humane Alliance disbanded by the 1920s, a hundred years later Walsh continues to keep their legacy alive by documenting all the confirmed fountains found around the United States.

Until the Hunns contacted Walsh about their fountain piece, there were five confirmed NHA fountains in Texas, located in Dallas, Denton, Waco, El Paso and Georgetown.

“I never included Fort Worth on my list because I couldn’t find the evidence,” Walsh said, recalling what he told David. “I did find a reference…written in saying ‘Fort Worth’ but I’ve been doing research and I could never find the Fort Worth fountain.”

Fort Worth’s NHA fountain was installed in 1910, located at the corner of Jennings Avenue and Throckmorton Street by St. Patrick’s Cathedral. In 1926, it was taken down to widen the area roadways, according to Star-Telegram archives.

Using newspaper clippings Kay found — documenting the existence of the Fort Worth NHA fountain and measuring the diameter of the bowl — Walsh was able to confirm its authenticity. For David and Kay, the confirmation is only the beginning of a new search.

Now that the granite bowl has been confirmed as a NHA piece, David said the couple hopes others may know what happened to the granite stand, small bowls and fountain top with lion head spouts.

“Is it in somebody’s garden locally? Does another rancher have those? Is it in some dusty Indiana Jones warehouse in Fort Worth somewhere just sitting?,” David said. “It would be nice to find that and reunite it all so the entire Fort Worth fountain could be preserved.”

David and Kay Hunn would love to find the missing pieces so this relic of Fort Worth’s past could be reassembled.
David and Kay Hunn would love to find the missing pieces so this relic of Fort Worth’s past could be reassembled.

Kennedale couple hope to piece together this Fort Worth relic

John Roberts, of Historic Fort Worth, said there were at least three other fountains, not associated with NHA, around the city in the late 19th and early 20th centuries located on Lancaster Avenue, in the Stockyards and at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Arthur Weinman, Tarrant County Historical Commission member, said in the 1890s to 1910s, Fort Worth City Council was dominated by livery stable owners who charged a penny or two for people to water their horses when no free public fountains were available.

Four fountains were put on private property in Fort Worth to give travelers a free option for giving their horses a drink, Weinman said.

“Horse fountains were put in pretty late as far as horses were concerned,” he said. “Horses were kind of on their way out by 1910. They were becoming less and less of an issue and livery stables, which had been a big business up until that time, actually faded into the background as you got into the 1920s and so forth, so it wasn’t so much of an issue then.”

While the horse fountains were scrapped or destroyed in the 1920s, the county courthouse’s fountain was later restored by Weinman and completed in 2000.

Once David and Kay Hunn find the missing parts to their NHA fountain, it will be another piece of long lost Fort Worth history restored.

David said if the city was interested in taking the fountain back once completed he would be interested in making sure its preserved and not disposed of again.

For Walsh, the Hunn’s discovery along with his own search for NHA fountains comes full circle with the history of technology.

“Technology made [the fountains] obsolete and yet it’s technology that made it possible for me to find these,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Ovechkin Chasing Gretzky: Assisting Ovi on goals is an art

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin certainly has a lot of helpers. The Russian star has climbed to second on the NHL career goals list with a supporting cast of teammates eager to help him rewrite the history books. Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has more goals than Ovechkin’s 810, of which only 40 have been unassisted. Setting up the greatest-goal scorer of this generation and perhaps one day hockey’s best is an art — one that has been crafted and perfected over Ovechkin’s 18-year career in North

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • New Brunswick's Kelly, Alberta's Skrlik win way into Canadian curling championship

    Alberta's Kayla Skrlik and New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly won their respective provincial women's curling championship finals Sunday to gain entry into the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. They join Clancy Grandy (B.C.), Kerry Galusha (Northwest Territories), Laurie St-Georges (Quebec), Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail (Nunavut), Hailey Birnie (Yukon) and defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli., Man., among teams already qualified for the national championship Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C. Kelly doubl

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford

  • Canada's Mark Arendz claims 4th career Para nordic world title

    Canada's Mark Arendz is back in a familiar place — atop the podium at the Para nordic world championships. The Hartsville, P.E.I., native won gold in the 10-kilometre standing biathlon on Wednesday in Oestersund, Sweden, with a time of 27 minutes 56.2 seconds. It's the fourth gold medal at worlds of the 32-year-old Arendz's career, and his 16th overall podium appearance. He is also the owner of 12 Paralympic medals. Arendz was the lone competitor to shoot a perfect 20-for-20 on the range. He pre

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan