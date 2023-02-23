The long-forgotten manager who turned Davy Jones into David Bowie

David Bowie, as seen in the 1969 film Love You Till Tuesday - Mercury Studios

“He always seemed to be playing a cat and mouse game with you,” recalled director Michael Armstrong of David Bowie, the then unknown star he’d cast in his 1969 short film, The Image, as a gothic Dorian Grey-esque apparition who mysteriously floated in and out of paintings. “David was a natural flirt,” he added. “I said [back] then he would either be a gigantic star or make a lot of money in the Piccadilly's men’s loo.”

This week it was confirmed Bowie’s vast personal archive will be permanently housed at the V&A Museum, but Amstrong’s brutally honest reflection shows just how precarious the late Ziggy Stardust artist’s ascension to the top once was. “He sounds like a constipated Bee Gee” was another barb directed at Bowie from unimpressed critic J.P. Donlon when reviewing the singer’s second studio album, while his twee early single Do Anything You Say (released on Pye Records in 1966) was savagely dismissed as giving “no indication that David had any future as a lyricist.”

Kenneth Pitt was the first manager to truly believe in Bowie’s abilities as a rock and roll iconoclast. Therefore it is obvious that by including these blunt criticisms so prominently in his 1985 memoirs, David Bowie: The Pitt Report, the author finally had a chance to bark “I told you so” back at all the naysayers who thought that this publicist (who brought Bob Dylan to the UK for some of his first ever shows) needed his head checking over.

Beyond a self-congratulatory smugness that occasionally weighs down his book, Pitt references Bowie with a nostalgic tenderness, humanising the man who fell to earth and immortalising a time where the world saw the struggling artist – to paraphrase “Oh! You Pretty Things” – among the homo sapiens who had outgrown their use.

Nothing big was expected of Brixton boy Davy Jones when Pitt started representing him in early 1967, making the manager’s humble reflections feel precious, especially given Bowie’s rise to pop culture ubiquity in the 1970s. One golden anecdote reveals a story of Bowie being forced to take a part-time job at a printing factory for drinking money, where he entertained his more traditional colleagues with an outfit of “tight green trousers, a pink ninon blouse and football boots bought from Woolworths”.

Pitt tellingly complains in another section of the book: “There were times when I felt I was the only person in the world who believed in David’s talent and knew that one day he would be a world star.” Clearly upset at how it took The Beatles’ Apple Corp “three whole months” to respond unfavourably to a Bowie demo tape – with the fab four’s famously meticulous producer George Martin finding Space Oddity too weird to co-sign – Pitt continues: “It was a lonely position and I felt ever more isolated when an acquaintance of mine, incredulous at my persistence, when he asked “What is it between you and this David Bowie?”

From a mod who dressed up like The Who to a blooming androgynous mime artist, Pitt helped push David Bowie forward in the formative stages of his career, giving him a rent-free room in his flat and a solid foundation of belief that encouraged him to keep shedding musical skins at auditions even when executives reacted with apathy. The fact the Marylebone flat was “masculine looking” gave great hope to Bowie’s father John, a traditional Yorkshireman fearful of the unapologetic way his son would wear dresses.

It’s clear Kenneth Pitt was trusted as a surrogate paternal figure who could put an arm around David Bowie (who changed his performance name from Jones because it was edgier and reflected a “fetish” for playing around with the Bowie knife) during a moment of crisis.

His unwavering belief in the singer is reflected in the 1969 film, Love You Till Tuesday, which was commissioned by Pitt as a one-man-show to prove Bowie’s many creative talents. The trite psych-folk songs that litter this film are jarring at first, with Sell Me A Coat and its gibberish lyrics of “See the trees like silver candy / feel my icy hands” delivered with a knowing glance at the camera that mimics the awkwardness of a David Brent music video.

The sickly teeny bop theatrics of the film’s title track result in Bowie looking directly down the barrel of the camera, more like a awkward horny nerd than a self-assured sex symbol. Then there's the section in which Bowie transforms into a French mime artist, shaking his hips like Carry On’s Barbara Windsor and singing clumsy lyrics about “dancing in puddles”. It’s easy to imagine the head of an uptight, suit-wearing record executive shaking with heavy confusion in the projector room.

But beyond the rough edges, Love You Till Tuesday, which was recently re-aired on Sky Arts, also shows Bowie’s budding genius. His piercing stare (the result of one eye being pale kitten blue and the other alien green) and charismatic gender fluidity hints at the surrealist LGBT icon he was set to become, while the confessional lyrics of When I’m 5 show the depths of a songwriter who could effortlessly make you dance, even while unearthing childhood traumas. “You’ve really made the grade,” Bowie sings while wearing space goggles during a brief interlude of Space Oddity – a line that could easily have reflected Pitt’s own belief in his artist.

However, the confused way Pitt helped position Bowie in Love You Till Tuesday made the music industry even more unsure of how to market him; as the manager lists through all the rejection letters in The Pitt Report, you start to sense that he might be a big part of the problem. As Bowie met future-wife Angie (who Pitt refers to as a “witch)”, who would play a pivotal role in styling the artist, old management was suddenly cast adrift. Documenting his last days as Bowie’s manager in the early months of 1970, Pitt recalls with real sadness the negotiations that led to the end of a business relationship and a £15,000 severance fee.

He looks back fondly on even the mistakes he made as Bowie’s manager, taking responsibility for the marketing of Space Oddity and its ultimate failure in America. “I realised that Major Tom had stolen his creator’s thunder; that in the public’s mind he was the star of the show, not David Bowie. Shoulder to the wheel, I should’ve encouraged David to reclaim the spotlight from his rival.”

Rather than be driven by the bitterness that tends to define the memoirs of rock manager biographies, Pitt endears himself to the reader with a sheer pride for just being part of Bowie’s fabled story. It’s clear he saw Bowie more as a friend than a client. “Whenever he rocked and rolled, Bowie did so in the context of theatre. He was an actor,” Pitt writes in awe.

Pitt was the man who introduced Bowie to the Velvet Underground (and Lou Reed, who would become a collaborator and lover); fought to get Space Oddity recognised as a triumph critically; and helped Bowie secure a cult following in those early years, even when the music hadn’t yet reached its full potential. Yet the fact Pitt (who died at the age of 96 back in 2019, outliving Bowie by three years) was just as much as a fan of Bowie as he was a manager became an obvious problem, with Bowie perhaps needing Angie’s more capitalist mindset to help cement his place within popular culture.

Nonetheless, the pair remained good friends. Written in 1985, when Bowie was a household name and that £15,000 might have seemed more and more like an insult, The Pitt Report’s last words are: “I am very happy to see what my boy is doing.” Ken’s boy did good.