Long drive due to the I-95 collapse and detours? These products can help on your trip

I-95 travel slowing you down? Here are products you need for the car ride

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

On Sunday, June 11, a tanker truck exploded on highway I-95 in Philadelphia, setting the busy interstate road ablaze and causing it to collapse. Many will still feel the effects of this accident in the coming days and even months until that part of the road can be repaired. Whether you live in Philadelphia or are just passing through, the high traffic of I-95 will lead to backed-up lanes and drivers having to reroute, likely adding significant time to travel. If your commute has been extended thanks to the collapse, we’re here to help you make your ride a bit more bearable with these products.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Why did I-95 collapse?

I-95 collapsed as the result of a tanker truck crashing into a wall beneath the section that collapsed and catching aflame. Unfortunately, the tanker was filled with gasoline. The combined force of the crash and the gasoline-fueled fire quickly led to the elevated northbound section of I-95 to fall.

How long will I-95 be inaccessible?

It’s unclear how long I-95 will be down, but it is closed indefinitely for the time being. Officials have stated that fixing the compromised section of the road could take months.

A water bottle

Don't get dehydrated while you're driving.

If you find your drive extended thanks to the I-95 collapse, you should make sure to keep a water bottle in your cupholder so you can stay hydrated. Among other nasty symptoms, dehydration can leave you feeling fatigue and dizziness—two things you don't want to experience while driving. To keep your water cool throughout your drive, we recommend our favorite water bottle, the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle. It keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and opens with one hand for easy use when driving.

$31 from Amazon

A soft cooler

Keep snacks and drinks cool during your travels.

Going for a roadtrip? You'll want a way to keep all your snacks and drinks cool for the long ride, even more so now with expected delay times. That's why you should get the best soft cooler we've tested, Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze, which we love for its portability, storage compartments and excellent temperature retention.

$80 from Amazon

A travel mug

Bring a cup of joe to keep you alert while driving.

While traveling for an extended period or at night, you may need something caffeinated to keep you alert. For this, we recommend traveling with a quality travel mug, such as the Zojirushi SM-KHE48. This is the best travel mug you can buy thanks to its excellent temperature retention. Plus, it opens with one hand, making it easy to use while driving.

$29 from Amazon

A phone charger

You don't want your phone to die while you're en route.

A phone charger is vital for long car rides whether you're using your phone for navigation or just keeping it charged in case of emergencies. You have many options for connecting your phone to your car's charger including plugging it into the USB outlet directly if you have a newer car or using an adapter if you have an older one.

$19 from Apple

$7 from Amazon

$17 from Amazon

A digital multimedia receiver

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are game-changers for navigation.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been game changers in the way that many use their cars. These programs, often standard with newer cars, make it easier to use navigation, listen to the music you want and conduct hands-free calls using Bluetooth. Older cars can utilize CarPlay or Android Auto, too, if you have the know-how to install a digital multimedia receiver.

Story continues

$380 from Best Buy

Jumper cables and a spare tire

Jumper cables are always good to have on hand just in case.

A longer journey means that there's a higher chance something goes wrong with your car. You can knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed, but you may want to try something a bit more practical than "hope" in case your car dies on the road. Instead, make sure you have basic car tools like jumper cables and a spare tire. This listing by NOCO not only provides jumper cables, but a battery booster. Many buyers rave about its effectiveness. If you’re looking for a spare tire, you can browse all the listings on Advance Auto Parts.

$125 from Amazon

Shop Advance Auto Parts

A GPS

A GPS will come in handy if you get re-routed.

Perhaps you’re looking to take a different route and avoid the chaos of I-95. We don’t blame you one bit. There are many ways to go about navigating a new route. If your car doesn't have a built-in GPS, you can have one installed in your car. If you prefer using your phone's GPS, we recommend using a phone mount such as the best we've tested, the iOttie Easy One Touch 5. We love the Easy One Touch 5 because it's sturdy, adjustable and secure.

$90 from Best Buy

$25 from Amazon

Audible

Audible provides audiobook entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Looking for a break from the monotonous hum of your engine? Try Audible, which offers thousands of audiobooks for a low price. The library of available content on Audible is vast, so you’re sure to find something that you and the rest of your family can enjoy, too.

Sign up for Audible

A LEGO Base

Travel LEGOs? Whatever keeps the kids happy.

If you have a child in the backseat who loves building with LEGOs, they'll love this carrying case that doubles as a base for brick building. No matter how long your commute or trip is now that I-95 is down, your passenger will surely be entertained for hours building to their heart's content.

$28 from Amazon

A movie player

A tablet can keep passengers entertained with movies and games for hours.

There’s nothing like a movie marathon to keep passengers entertained for the duration of the ride (or the duration of a video device’s battery; whichever comes first). With DBPOWER's top-rated DVD player, your passengers will enjoy five hours of movies and shows without needing a recharge. Prefer streaming? Then you can opt to get a tablet to download and stream the perfect movies for your passengers. Plus, you can play games on tablet! A little goes a long way on a car ride, so a our pick for the best compact tablet, the Apple iPad Mini, should serve you well. We love this tablet thanks to portability and performance.

$60 from Amazon

$550 from Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: I-95 detours could extend your travel: These things can ease your trip