How long does a fly live? What to know about the lifespan of house and fruit flies.

What's that pest flitting around in your home? It could be a fly.

The order Diptera classifies insects that have one pair of wings, according to Smithsonian. Over 110,000 fly species have been described, but there may be more buzzing about.

Flies can be a nuisance if not kept under control. They are also known to carry diseases, such as tuberculosis and cholera, according to Orkin.

If you're experiencing an insect infestation and want to know how long flies live before you call for help, read on.

How long do flies live?

According to Orkin, houseflies undergo four stages: egg, larva, pupa and adult.

A female housefly will lay its eggs near a food source. This includes animal feces, rotting food, trash or any decomposing organic material, according to Terminix. Females can lay between five to six batches of eggs during their lifespan, states Orkin. Each batch can include 75 to 120 eggs.

It can take just seven to eight hours for housefly eggs to hatch depending on the temperature. Insects, like flies, mature faster in warmer environments, explains Terminix's website. Once they hatch, the eggs become larvae, also referred to as maggots.

Houseflies will remain in the larval stage for around one week until they molt, according to Terminix's website. Then they will enter the pupal stage before maturing into adults. The pupal stage lasts about one week.

Once they reach adulthood, a housefly's lifespan varies. This is impacted by the season, temperature, availability of food or several other factors, according to Terminix.

The average lifespan of a housefly is around one month. In general, females live for about 25 days, while males live for 15 days, states Terminix.

Fruit flies, however, live longer than houseflies. Their lifespan is about 40 to 50 days, according to Orkin. During its lifespan, a female fruit fly can lay up to 500 eggs.

How to get rid of flies

If your pest problem still persists, you may need to call a removal company for assistance.

The best way to get rid of flies is to prevent them.

Be sure to secure and close windows and screens to prevent flies from getting in, Terminix reports. Regularly clean your home, especially trash receptacles. It's also important to keep sink drains clean.

