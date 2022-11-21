Check This Turkey Cooking Guide for the Correct Time and Temp at Every Weight

Christopher Michel
·6 min read
Though you may only eat it once a year, a poorly roasted turkey can be a real disappointment. (The phrase "tough turkey" comes to mind.) And if you're really winging it (pun intended) cooking a turkey at the wrong time and/or temperature can go spectacularly wrong.

But we're here to help. Our editors have cooked a fair number of turkeys over the years and, without tooting our horns too much, I'd say we've got the recipe pretty dialed in. So follow these simple instructions, and you'll be hoisting a perfectly browned bird worthy of a Norman Rockwell painting to the table amid the admiration of all your guests.

A Few Turkey Prep Tips

If you're still selecting the right turkey to cook, we'll say smaller is actually better. It'll cook faster and more evenly, and the meat will be more tender. If you've got a big crowd, you can even cook two small turkeys.

Try to put the turkey in the fridge a few days, or up to a week ahead of Thanksgiving. That's about how long it takes to thaw a frozen turkey. If you haven't done that, the link will tell you how to thaw it faster, or even cook it straight from frozen (though it's not going to be quite as good).

Now you just need to know how long to cook that turkey, so it turns out juicy and delicious. (If you want to save yourself the Google in a few hours, open up this page on how to carve a turkey and give it a read while the bird is in the oven).

Okay. Let's answer some frequently asked questions about roasting a Thanksgiving turkey.

How Long Do I Cook an Unstuffed Turkey? (Recommended)

The first thing you should do before you embark on cooking a turkey is invest in an instant-read thermometer. Cooking by temperature is the best and safest way to know when your turkey is ready. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the bird between the breast and part of the thigh (being sure not to hit bone). It's done when the thermometer just reaches 165ºF.

In general, you should plan to cook a turkey for around 15-20 minutes per pound of turkey at 325ºF to get to that temp. But that's only an estimate! The time will vary based on the exact size of the bird, as well as the size of the oven and how accurate your temperature gauge works, and whether or not the bird is stuffed. That's why we always recommend you use a thermometer to be safe. Here's a quick breakdown of weights and times. At 325°F for an unstuffed turkey:

  • 10-12 pounds: cook 2 3/4 to 3 hours

  • 15-16 pounds: cook 3 1/2 to 4 hours

  • 18-20 pounds: cook 4 to 4 1/2 hours

For a turkey that is 20-pounds or more, settle in for the afternoon. This could take around 4 1/2 to 5 hours.

One note: We actually don't recommend you cook the stuffing inside the turkey (and the USDA agrees). It increases the chances the turkey will cook unevenly. It also increases the Thanksgiving turkey cook time and will dry the turkey out.

But most importantly: you miss out on the delicious crispy-crunchy bits that you get when the stuffing is cooked in a pan or dish! Why would you give that up? We have plenty of delicious stovetop and baked stuffing recipes that will impress.

I'm Cooking a Stuffed Turkey Though. How Long Do I Cook It?

We can't talk you out of it, huh? We get it: sometimes tradition outweighs other concerns.

If you're determined to stuff the turkey, you'll want to leave it in the oven at 325°F for 20-25 minutes per pound. We'll also recommend covering the turkey (especially the wings and drumsticks) with a loose tent of aluminum foil about halfway through cooking, to keep them from drying out or burning.

Again, check that thermometer as well as your recipe and cooking instructions—and make sure the stuffing also gets to 165°F as well, so you don't have undercooked turkey juices in there.

Should I Put Water in My Turkey Roasting Pan?

If you are adding vegetables to the bottom of the roasting pan (they will help flavor your gravy), then add 1/2 cup water to prevent them from scorching. You can substitute 1/2 cup dry white wine for extra flavor. If you are sans veggies, you can skip putting liquid in your roasting pan.

Do I Cook a Turkey at 325°F or 350°F?

Though "low and slow" is a good rule for cooking a bird all the way through without burning it, there's no hard-and-fast rule about exact cooking temperatures. All of our temperature guides assume you're cooking at 325°F, but you can cook it a little warmer for roughly the same, or just a little less time.

The best thing to do is consult your recipe. The important thing to stress is hitting that 165ºF mark with the instant-read thermometer so that you know it's safe to eat. Note: Once you remove your turkey, the temperature will continue rising another 20 degrees or so. So it's okay to pull it out a little before it hits 165°F, as long as it gets there at some point.

Do I Cover a Turkey When Cooking It?

Start by cooking the turkey uncovered. This will ensure that the skin gets a nice golden brown color. Check in on it after an hour or so, if you notice any areas that are browning too quickly, cover them with foil.

How Do I Keep My Turkey Moist?

The best way to keep a turkey juicy is to avoid overcooking it. While in the past cooks recommended either brining or basting a turkey (and Kosher turkeys come pre-brined), modern cooking science has found that those techniques are neither necessary or helpful.

One of the best ways to prepare a flavorful turkey is to salt the skin well and then butter the turkey ahead of time. The salt will help tenderize the meat and the fat from the butter will get the skin crispy and delicious, and help keep the meat moist as well.

How Long Do I Wait Until I Carve the Turkey?

For maximum juiciness, let the turkey rest a good half-hour to 45 minutes before carving. This gives it time for the juices to redistribute, also helping to ensure moist meat. It also allows you time to make the aforementioned gravy and perhaps drink a glass of wine and memorize a few good Thanksgiving jokes before heading out to sit down with the family and eat.

