Long Covid sufferers pay £40,000 to have their blood ‘washed’ abroad

Long Covid sufferers are paying more than £40,000 to travel abroad and have their blood “washed”, despite no evidence that the practice is helpful, an investigation has found.

Doctors have warned people against spending “life-changing sums” on invasive and unproven treatments.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there are more than two million people in Britain who are still reporting symptoms such as fatigue, memory problems and muscle weakness four months after a coronavirus infection.

An investigation by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and ITN News found that thousands of patients are travelling to private clinics in Cyprus, Germany and Switzerland for apheresis, a blood-filtering treatment normally used for patients with lipid disorders who have not responded to drugs.

Some research has suggested that “microclots” present in the plasma of people with long Covid could be responsible for symptoms.

Dr Shamil Haroon, a clinical lecturer in primary care at the University of Birmingham, and a researcher on the Therapies for long Covid in Non-hospitalised Patients trial, said that such experimental treatment should be done only in the context of a clinical trial.

“It’s unsurprising that people who were previously highly functioning, who are now debilitated, can’t work and can’t financially support themselves would seek treatments elsewhere,” he said.

“It’s a completely rational response to a situation like this. But people could potentially go bankrupt accessing these treatments, for which there is limited to no evidence of effectiveness.”

Apheresis involves needles being put into each arm and the blood is passed over a filter, separating the red blood cells from the plasma. The plasma is filtered before being recombined with the red blood cells and returned to the body via a different vein.

Gitte Boumeester, a trainee psychiatrist in Almelo, the Netherlands, spent more than €50,000 (£42,376) for treatment in Cyprus, the investigation found.

‘I’d have sold my house to get better’

Chris Witham, a 45-year-old businessman and long Covid sufferer from Bournemouth, who spent about £7,000 on apheresis treatment in Germany last year, said: “I’d have sold my house and given it away to get better, without a second thought.”

Neither Miss Boumeester or Mr Witham saw an improvement in symptoms, but six people contacted by the BMJ said they believed the treatment had helped.

Last February, Dr Beate Jaeger, an internal medicine doctor, began treating long Covid patients with apheresis at her clinic in Mulheim, Germany, after reading reports that Covid causes issues with blood clotting.

She told the BMJ that she has now treated thousands in her clinic and, although accepting the treatment was experimental, said trials took too long when the pandemic had left patients desperately ill.

Patients set up fundraising websites

The investigation also found that apheresis and associated travel costs are so expensive that patients are setting up fundraising pages on websites such as GoFundMe to raise money.

Medics are also concerned about the lack of follow-up care for patients when they leave clinics after being prescribed anticoagulation drugs.

Robert Ariens, a professor of vascular biology at the University of Leeds School of Medicine, said: “They [microclots] may be a biomarker for disease, but how do we know they are causal?

“If we don’t know the mechanisms by which the microclots form, and whether or not they are causative of disease, it seems premature to design a treatment to take the microclots away.”

The investigation was published in the BMJ and broadcast on ITN News.