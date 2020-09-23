Government's silence around 'long-COVID health problems is concerning'

Up to 60,000 people could have suffered from long-term effects from coronavirus (Picture: Getty)

The government has been criticised over its apparent silence around 'long-COVID health problems’.

A study from the COVID Symptom Study app claimed earlier this month up to 60,000 people could have suffered adverse effects from coronavirus for more than three months.

Some of those affected with long-term symptoms have described how they were previously fit and healthy but now are confined to a wheelchair.

Breathlessness and fatigue have been reported and some people have said shopping or climbing stairs can leave them bedridden for days.

Dr Freya Jephcott, research fellow in emerging infectious diseases at Cambridge University, has criticised the government for not saying more about the potential long term issue.

Dr Jephcott said: “The lack of mention of adverse outcomes other than death is a concerning gap in the narrative presented today.

“There is increasing evidence that a significant minority of people under 45 years of age, including children, will develop a protracted form of the illness which last months, if not years.

She added 39 doctors personally afflicted by 'long Covid' published a letter in the British Medical Journal last week emphasising their concerns adverse outcomes were not being adequately captured and then incorporated into public health messaging and decision making.

Professor Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, said data from the COVID Symptom Study app had shown around 300,000 people reported symptoms lasting for more than a month.

Up to 60,000 people reported having symptoms for more than three months.

View photos New restrictions were imposed in the UK this week (Picture: Getty) More

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at Southampton University, said he was concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor (CFA) Patrick Vallance had not mentioned ‘long Covid’ on Monday during their press conference.

He added: “One aspect they didn’t directly address is ‘long COVID’, where even relatively fit and healthy individuals are experiencing symptoms several weeks after they have cleared the initial infection.

“These symptoms are common, occurring in 10-20% of non-hospitalised cases.

“Severe fatigue and breathlessness among the most common symptoms.

“The long-term burden of disease is still emerging but we can be fairly sure it will be extensive.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this month some people were still experiencing symptoms six months after contracting the virus.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news, advice and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter