For how long will conservatives support Israel?

People hold up Israeli flags and posters of the missing as they gather outside the Qatari Embassy in London on October 29

Conservatives (with a small c) love Israel: for us it’s an Alamo of democracy in a sea of failed states. So when the nation was attacked on October 7, our response was simple and unified: “Do what you need to do to restore security and get your people home.” But as the weeks go by, Gaza is flattened by Israeli weapons and the civilian death count rises, we have to ask if this horrific situation is ethical or prudent, or where it will end. What should an intelligent conservative statesman do?

One of the key figures in allying the centre-Right to Israel was that supreme realist Richard Nixon. During the 1973 Yom Kippur War, he defied bureaucratic resistance to supply the arms that saved it from destruction. Golda Meir called him “my president”.

She was a smart lady. Under Meir – a socialist – Israel began courting evangelical Christians and backed Nixon in Vietnam; in 1972, her ambassador broke with diplomatic protocol to endorse his re-election.

Nixon saw Israelis not just as a strategic partner but as friends in values and temperament, the kind of people you’d go into a foxhole with. Over time, conservatives came to project onto Israel qualities they seek in themselves. For libertarians, the country is a bastion of gay rights; for social conservatives, a bedrock of tradition. Post 9/11 it was reimagined as a front line in the battle for civilisation, with an assumption that what is good for Benjamin Netanyahu is good for the West.

But Israeli and American interests have sometimes diverged. Within a year of Yom Kippur, Nixon and Meir fell out over détente with the USSR. Ronald Reagan, who saw Israel as America 2.0, deplored the Israeli bombing of an Iraqi nuclear facility and, against Israeli objections, sent arms to Saudi Arabia. Both Bush administrations opposed settlements on Palestinian land.

The most telling story was in 1982, when Israel invaded Lebanon and began bombing Beirut. Reagan was appalled by the death toll, rang prime minister Menachem Begin and told him that he regarded it as a holocaust. “I think I know what a holocaust is,” replied Begin with irony. But 20 minutes later, Begin called back to report that the bombing had ceased. Reagan hung up the phone and said to a colleague: “I didn’t know I had that kind of power.”

Reagan had been moved by the photograph of an injured baby: despite his reputation, he was a very soft touch. That’s why he traded arms for hostages and negotiated disarmament with Mikhail Gorbachev. If the Left is anti-war because it is anti-military, Reagan maintained a strong defence in order to deter aggression – because conflict, though sometimes necessary, is fundamentally unconservative. It destroys wealth, foments revolution and, as we’ve been forced to watch, robs us of God’s gift of life.

There’s been an evolution in the language of Britain and America since October 7. We’ve gone from blank cheque solidarity to a complex formula: Israel must destroy Hamas, yes, but within international law; facilitate aid; do not escalate; return to the two-state solution. We hold back from demanding a ceasefire because Israel would recognise it but Hamas would not.

Why are we encouraging our ally down such a narrow road? Because our leaders, having overlooked the Palestine question for a decade, landed in Israel to discover that reality on the ground does not conform to the picture in their heads. Netanyahu has not pursued a two-state solution; he governs with extremists; and Biden’s people are concerned that the military is worryingly belligerent. As settlers attack Palestinians in the West Bank, the US fears war in three directions, also drawing in Iran via Lebanon. Where will the Gazan refugees go? Arabs don’t want the security risk. Egypt says Europe is welcome to have them.

Western support for Israel is a minority position: the United Nations has voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, and Turkey, the black sheep of Nato, endorses Hamas. One poll found that 76 per cent of Britons want fighting to stop, another that a plurality would prefer Rishi Sunak to play neutral mediator. Outside Westminster – where a pro-Israel consensus just about holds – people are appalled by the devastation they see on TV. They get the arguments for Israel’s counter-attack: Hamas started this; the terrorist group uses civilians as human shields; the Israelis have advised people to move south. But once this is over, what will they return to? Layla Moran, the Lib Dem MP who has family in Gaza, says that the question is no longer “where can we go to be safe”, it is now “where do we want to be when we die?”

As the ratio of Palestinians killed to Israelis murdered grows, sympathy will shift further and conservatives will find it harder to articulate Netanyahu’s case. Some will see this crisis as a test of loyalty and hold their nerve. Others might find it difficult to defend Israel’s lawful right to self-defence if it breaches international law – and if the political fallout threatens a wider war or civil peace within our own society.

Historically, the Left has dreamt of utopia and killed millions trying to get there. The Right has always pursued order, sometimes with cynical calculation but generally to the greater good. I suspect both Reagan and Nixon would soon be on the phone to Netanyahu, telling him to stop.

