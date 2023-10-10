How long will concerning warmth last in the Canadian Arctic?

An incredibly strong and stubborn ridge will develop over the Canadian Arctic this week.

Warmth will be continuously draw north from the Prairies, overpowering the quickly, shortening days and driving temperatures more than 10°C above normal.

NORTHERNCAN

Communities near 65 degrees north Latitude are currently losing about six minutes of daylight per day with the fall equinox in the rear-view mirror.

To be in this situation and still seeing temperatures in the teens is incredibly rare. The incredible anomaly won't last overly long, but the above-normal trend will likely continue for the remainder of October.