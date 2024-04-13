How long do cicadas live? Breaking down the above ground life cycle of the noisy insect.

It's not just you. These past years have been buggy. And by "buggy," I mean flying pests with eyeballs and wings. In 2021, the Brood X cicadas emerged throughout most of the Midwest and some eastern states. Meanwhile, spotted lanternflies have made their mark in previous springs.

This year is already shaping to be another insect-infested one. Two separate cicada groups, or broods, will emerge in a simultaneous event that hasn’t occurred in 221 years and won’t happen again until 2245. From late spring to early summer, 17 states will see trillions of Brood XIII and Brood XIX cicadas.

Before "Cicadageddon 2024" hits your state, here's what to know about the insect's lifecycle.

How long do cicadas live?

The lifespan of a cicada varies. There are over 3,000 species of cicadas, National Geographic reports.

Some of the cicadas found in the U.S. are "periodical," meaning they spend a majority of their lives underground in larval form and emerge in the spring to "complete their final molt into adulthood," the National Wildlife Federation reports. There are seven species of periodical cicadas, which are found in the central and eastern regions of the U.S.

The Brood XIII cicadas (also called the Northern Illinois Brood) have a lifecycle of 17 years, while the Brood XIX (or Great Southern Brood) has a 13-year lifecycle, according to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

Once male and female cicadas have mated and the latter has laid its eggs, the insects will die after spending only five weeks above ground, National Geographic reports. In other cases, adult periodical cicadas live for just three to four weeks, according to Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

Annual cicadas have lifespans of 2 to 8 years, with some emerging every year, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

What is the lifecycle of a cicada?

The lifecycle of a cicada starts with mating. The female then lays eggs in holes made in tree branches and shrubs, National Geographic reports. The eggs will hatch after six to 10 weeks and the cicada nymphs will burrow themselves into the ground, attaching to the tree's roots.

The cicadas will remain underground for a "dormant period" of 2 to 17 years, depending on the species. Then they emerge in adult form, according to National Geographic.

When do cicadas come out in 2024?

This year, the two cicada broods are expected to emerge starting in mid-May and ending in late June. If the weather is consistently warm and dry, the cicadas will finish mating sooner, which would mean a shorter season.

Expect cicadas in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Virginia

Cicadas 2024 map

The map below shows the approximate locations for broods emerging in 2024.

