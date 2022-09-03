Here’s how long the CDC expects some people in SC to live now that US life expectancy has dropped

Patrick McCreless
·3 min read
File Photo

The average life expectancy in South Carolina fell by two years in 2020, new federal health data shows.

The average South Carolina resident could expect to live until the age of 74.8 in 2020, down from 76.8 in 2019, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report states. The report came just a week before the CDC released preliminary data that the overall average U.S. life expectancy had dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row — a decline fueled mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wednesday report with 2021 data did not include a breakdown by states. What it did show was that the life expectancy drop for 2020 and 2021 was the sharpest two-year decline in nearly a century.

The other CDC data shows South Carolina had the 10th lowest average life expectancy among the states in 2020. Mississippi had the lowest average life expectancy at 71.9 years, while Hawaii had the highest at 80 years.

The CDC states that deaths from COVID-19 contributed to half of the decline in U.S. life expectancy the last two years. That was followed by unintentional injuries caused mainly by drug overdoses.

The COVID-19 pandemic causing a big drop in life expectancy wasn’t a huge surprise, given something similar happened after the infamous 1918 influenza pandemic, said Dr. Anthony Alberg, professor and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics in the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina.

“There was a huge decrease in life expectancy, a drop of about 10 years,” Alberg said. “There might be some evidence that the COVID vaccine helped, so the decrease in life expectancy was not nearly as big as for the influenza pandemic.”

Alberg noted that the hope would be that life expectancy would start to rise as COVID rates level out, much like what happened after the influenza pandemic ended.

“The coronavirus is not going away, but will be similar to the influenza and level off and people will get vaccinated to the latest strains,” Alberg said.

Alberg said apart from COVID waning, further increasing life expectancy in the U.S. would come in part by reducing common health problems like rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“And the U.S. has the top level of health care technology and expertise in the world … but the best health care is not accessible to a lot of the population,” he said. “So, the closer we get to that level of access would help with life expectancy.”

Here is a list of the average life expectancy for all states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC.

  1. Hawaii: 80.7

  2. Washington: 79.2

  3. Minnesota: 79.1

  4. California: 79

  5. Massachusetts: 79

  6. New Hampshire: 79

  7. Vermont: 78.8

  8. Oregon: 78.8

  9. Utah: 78.6

  10. Connecticut: 78.4

  11. Idaho: 78.4

  12. Colorado: 78.3

  13. Rhode Island: 78.2

  14. Maine: 77.8

  15. New York: 77.7

  16. Nebraska: 77.7

  17. Wisconsin: 77.7

  18. Virginia: 77.6

  19. Florida: 77.5

  20. New Jersey: 77.5

  21. Iowa: 77.5

  22. North Dakota: 76.9

  23. Montana: 76.8

  24. Maryland: 76.8

  25. Pennsylvania: 76.8

  26. Illinois: 76.8

  27. Delaware: 76.7

  28. South Dakota: 76.7

  29. Alaska: 76.6

  30. Texas: 76.5

  31. Kansas: 76.4

  32. Wyoming: 76.3

  33. Arizona: 76.3

  34. Nevada: 76.3

  35. North Carolina: 76.1

  36. Michigan: 76

  37. Georgia: 75.6

  38. Ohio: 75.3

  39. District of Columbia: 75.3

  40. Missouri: 75.1

  41. Indiana: 75

  42. South Carolina: 74.8

  43. New Mexico: 74.5

  44. Oklahoma: 74.1

  45. Arkansas: 73.8

  46. Tennessee: 73.8

  47. Kentucky: 73.5

  48. Alabama: 73.2

  49. Louisiana: 73.1

  50. West Virginia: 72.8

  51. Mississippi: 71.9

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Canucks ink forward J.T. Miller to lucrative 7-year extension

    After months of speculation surrounding his future, forward JT Miller and the Vancouver Canucks have come to terms on a long-term deal.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at US Open

    NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action. Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada's first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and

  • Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

    NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe Emma Raducanu was simply trying to lower others' expectations or make things easier on herself when she scoffed at the idea that there might by any pressure on her as she returned to the site of her remarkable out-of-nowhere run to the 2021 U.S. Open championship. Sure sounded so when she declared, shortly before the start of play at Flushing Meadows: "I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up.” Either way, her follow-up trip to New York did not la

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Bulldogs hire former Canadian women's national team member Fortino as assistant coach

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Bulldogs have named Laura Fortino as the Ontario Hockey League's first-ever female assistant coach on Monday. Fortino, a Hamilton native and a former member of the Canadian women's national team, was also appointed as the team's director of player of development. The 31-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She has also competed in six world championships, earning a gold medal in 2012 to go with five silver and

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu