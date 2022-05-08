Long Beach State loses to Hawaii as bid for another NCAA volleyball title falls short

Hawaii players celebrate after defeating Long Beach State to win the NCAA men's college volleyball championship May 7, 2022.
Hawaii players celebrate after sweeping Long Beach State on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion to win a second straight NCAA men's volleyball title. The Beach were seeking a third national crown in five years. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Long Beach State players lined up dutifully at the baseline to receive trophies they never planned to receive. Tears started welling in their eyes. Unlike those coming from Hawaii players on the other side of the net, these were not tears of joy.

Back where its ascent to the top of the sport began in 2018, Long Beach State’s bid for a third national championship in five years ended in a sweep by Big West Conference rival Hawaii on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors denied the Beach dynasty and repeated as national champions, beating top-seeded Long Beach 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

After not getting swept since 2019, Long Beach (21-6) finished the season with two three-set losses in its last three matches. Hawaii also upset Long Beach in the Big West tournament, winning each set by the slimmest two-point margin.

It had been six years since the Beach suffered multiple sweeps in the same season while the team established itself as a national powerhouse. Only three players remained from the 2019 team that won Long Beach’s second consecutive national title, but with a different cast and the trauma of a pandemic, the Beach remained a championship contender this season.

“I was so invigorated coaching these guys this year for their energy and their effort and their resolve and their commitment to this program and their craft,” Long Beach coach Alan Knipe said. “It’s a disappointing loss, it hurts, but I love this group.”

Hawaii and Long Beach have won the last four national championships. Long Beach won in 2018, defeating UCLA at Pauley Pavilion, and 2019, getting past Hawaii at Walter Pyramid. After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 tournament, Hawaii began its reign, winning the program’s first NCAA championship.

The Rainbow Warriors (27-5) lived up to their billing as the best blocking team in the nation Saturday. Hawaii, which led the country with 2.89 blocks per set entering the NCAA tournament, had eight blocks, including four in the first set. The Beach hit .304, well below their .353 season average, and squandered a five-point lead in the second set, relinquishing momentum to Hawaii and its vocal fans who waved plastic ti leaves and Hawaiian flags.

Long Beach State outside hitter Alex Nikolov celebrates a point over Hawaii on May 7, 2022.
Long Beach State outside hitter Alex Nikolov, who finished with 20 kills, reacts after a point against Hawaii. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Alex Nikolov, the first freshman to win the national player of the year award, led Long Beach with 20 kills on 37 attempts with two service aces. Redshirt junior Spencer Olivier, who joined Nikolov on the all-tournament team, had 11 kills and 10 digs.

The last time these teams met in a national championship game, Long Beach delighted its home crowd of 3,824 with the program’s second consecutive national title. Stars of that team, including outside hitters TJ DeFalco and Kyle Ensing and setter Josh Tuaniga, were among the 5,784 at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, hopeful that the Beach’s reign could continue.

But even that stacked roster that won back-to-back titles had to wait for its moment. The seniors credited with bringing Long Beach back to the top lost in the national semifinal in back-to-back years before breaking through.

This team, with only one senior and a freshman who is already the best player in the country, could be on a similar path.

Long Beach State players are fired up after earning a point against Hawaii during the NCAA men's volleyball title match.
Beach players are fired up after they earned a point against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii and Long Beach State have won the last four national championships. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

“We’ll be back,” sophomore libero Mason Briggs said.

Briggs, an American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-American, called the NCAA tournament the biggest stage one can play on as a college men’s volleyball player. Hawaii got to soak up the final moments in the spotlight as players dropped to the floor in celebration after Long Beach was called for a net infraction on the final point.

Hawaii players pulled on championship hats and T-shirts, and, at the center of their dog pile, they raised the championship trophy. Nikolov, with his arms draped over his teammates’ shoulders in a tight Long Beach huddle, peaked over his shoulder at the celebration.

