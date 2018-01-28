Long Beach State holds off Cal State Northridge 70-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gabe Levin made two free throws with nine seconds left and finished with 19 points to help Long Beat State hold off Cal State Northridge 70-66 on Saturday night.

Long Beach State (12-12, 6-2 Big West Conference) has won three straight and five of its last six games. CSUN (5-16, 2-5) has lost two in a row and five of its last seven.

Micheal Warren made a 3-pointer, Tavrion Dawson scored four straight points and Jonathan Guevara made a layup for a 9-0 surge to pull the Matadors to 68-66 with 15 seconds to play. Levin hit the pair from the line, and Guevara missed a 3 to end it.

Deishuan Booker added 12 points and KJ Byers 10 for the 49ers.

Dawson had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and collected his 11th career double-double and third in the last four games for CSUN. Warren chipped in 17 points and 10 rebounds.