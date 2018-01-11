Long Beach St. defeats CSU Northridge behind Levin's 29 PTs

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Gabe Levin scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Long Beach State beat CSU Northridge 80-70 on Wednesday night.

After Jalon Pipkins' 3-pointer brought the Matadors within 58-55 with 10:50 left, Levin scored 12 of Long Beach State's points during a 14-7 run. Terrell Gomez's 3 brought the Matadors within 76-70 with 77 seconds but they got no closer.

Micheal Warren's 3-pointer, and a free throw from Lyrik Shreiner with 9:25 before halftime, put the Matadors up 19-11. That sparked an 11-1 run in which Levin scored nine.

Gomez's 3 gave the Matadors their last lead at 23-22 before the 49ers closed the half with a 16-6 run - Deishuan Booker scored half of LBSU's points - and the 49ers (8-11, 2-1 Big West Conference) led 38-29.

Levin shot 10 of 15 from the field and missed 1 of 10 from the free throw line. Booker scored 19 and Temidayo Yussuf 15.

Gomez led CSUN (3-13, 0-2) with 24 points, Shreiner scored 13, Warren 12 and Tavrion Dawson added 11.