Long Beach Poly is No. 1 and Loyola No. 2 in SoCal players on NFL rosters

In 2001, Long Beach Poly's Marcedes Lewis tries to get past Concord De La Salle defenders Alijah Bradley (left) and Cole Smith. Lewis is one of six Poly alumni active on NFL rosters. (David Kawashima / For The Times)

Take a bow, alumni of Long Beach Poly. Your high school has six active players on NFL rosters, making the Jackrabbits No. 1 among high schools in Southern California. Loyola is No. 2 with four.

It's a big deal. It's called pride. Poly holds a large lead in producing the most NFL players overall from Southland schools with more than 70. Dorsey is No. 2.

The Poly players active on NFL rosters are led by tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is in his 15th season and played in the historic 2001 high school game against Concord De La Salle. He's with the Green Bay Packers.

STORY: 13 Long Beach products make opening weekend NFL rosters. Long Beach Poly with a state-best seven NFL alums (more than twice as many as No. 2 in Cali) and the Moore League with more than any other leaguehttps://t.co/NCuMD7alBr pic.twitter.com/gMtqJHraLA — The562.org (@562sports) September 15, 2020

Others are DeSean Jackson (Eagles), Jurrell Casey (Broncos), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Steelers), Jayon Brown (Titans) and Quinton Bell (Buccaneers). You can add a seventh if you include Iman Marshall on injured reserve for the Ravens.

Loyola's four players on NFL rosters include David Long (Rams), Myles Bryant (Patriots), Anthony Barr (Vikings) and Coleman Shelton (Rams).





