Long Beach, Pasadena Reopen In Yellow Tier Today; Los Angeles Officials Waiting Until Tomorrow

Tom Tapp
·4 min read

While Los Angeles County will wait until tomorrow to loosen business restrictions in accordance with its move into the least-restrictive Yellow tier of the state’s economic-reopening blueprint, Pasadena and Long Beach enacted eased guidelines today, including the reopening of indoor bars.

Weekly statistics released by the state Tuesday showed L.A. county’s rate of daily new Covid-19 infections has fallen to 1.6 per 100,000 residents, down from 1.9 last week. Reaching the Yellow tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy requires a county to have a new-case rate less than 2 per 100,000 residents, and maintain that level for two consecutive weeks.

More from Deadline

Los Angeles is the only Southern California county to advance to the Yellow tier. The rest of the region will remain in the Orange tier. Although the county officially qualified on Wednesday, it will not ease restrictions until Thursday.

Long Beach and Pasadena are in L.A. County, but both cities have their own health departments which issue separate orders. The cities quickly revised their local health orders and enacted eased Yellow-tier restrictions effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The cities both aligned with state guidelines.

Entering the Yellow tier primarily allows higher capacity limits at most businesses. Under state guidelines, fitness centers, cardrooms, wineries and breweries, for instance, can increase indoor attendance to 50% of capacity, up from the current 25%; bars can open indoors at 25%; outdoor venues such as Dodger Stadium can increase capacity to 67%, up from the current 33%; and amusement parks can allow 35%, up from 25%.

Counties are permitted to impose tougher restrictions than the state allows, and Los Angeles County has done so occasionally during the pandemic. But Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday the county plans to largely align with state Yellow-tier guidelines. Ferrer said those guidelines would be released on Wednesday.

In a statement announcing the move, Pasadena officials urged residents to continue exercising caution.

“Residents are reminded to stay diligent about COVID-19 protocols including wearing a mask in public, frequent hand washing, keeping distance from others, and staying home if you feel sick, even if you have been vaccinated,” according to the city. “The public is strongly urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

As of April 30, just more than 8 million doses of vaccine had been administered in Los Angeles County, including roughly 5 million first doses and 3 million second doses. Ferrer said that roughly 37% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said 65% of residents aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The county on Tuesday announced 18 new Covid-19 deaths, following two consecutive days of no deaths. Those two days were attributed to lags in reporting from the weekend. According to county records, the last time there were no daily pandemic deaths recorded in L.A. was on March 18, 2020. That was also the last time there were two consecutive days with zero Covid-related deaths in the region. There were only 15 such deaths statewide on Monday.

On Saturday, L.A. County’s test positivity rate was at the lowest level of the pandemic: 0.6%.

The county also reported another 273 Covid cases on Tuesday, while Long Beach health officials added 38 and Pasadena two, bringing the overall pandemic total to 1,234,242.

According to state figures, there were 387 people hospitalized due to Covid in L.A. County as of Wednesday, down from 400 on Tuesday, with 93 people in intensive care, down from 97 Tuesday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the state’s number of Covid-related hospitalizations is at an all-time low since the start of the pandemic. Coronavirus patients in CA were down from a January peak of nearly 23,000 to 1,626 on Monday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Police open investigation into Jake Virtanen sexual misconduct allegations

    Police have confirmed an investigation has been opened after a woman went public with allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Report: Ex-Raps coach Nate Bjorkgren has relationship issues with Pacers

    Bjorkgren is finishing up his first year as Pacers coach. It could be his last.

  • NHL continues to enable Tom Wilson's dangerous antics with another lazy ruling

    The NHL's Department of Player Safety seemed to do the most dangerous player in the game another serious favor with its latest pocket-change fine.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • John Means throws no-hitter, Orioles beat Mariners 6-0

    SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Wednesday. Means (4-0) struck out 12. Seattle’s Sam Haggerty raced to first after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit. Means lowered his ERA to 1.37 and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug,. 13, 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore after four as the St. Louis Browns. In a season in which batters are on track to hit a record-low .232, Means joined a no-hit club that includes gems by San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9 and by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14. In addition, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that is not recognized as an official no-hitter by Major League Baseball because the game did not go at least nine innings, shortened under pandemic rules in effect for a second straight season. Baltimore’s previous no-hitter came on July 13, 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson and Gregg Olson combined for a 2-0 victory at Oakland, Means had plenty of offensive support. D.J. Stewart and Ramón Urias both had RBI singles against Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning. Pat Valaika hit a solo home run off Kikuchi (1-2) in the sixth and Trey Mancini provided a three-run shot off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the eighth inning. REDS 1, WHITE SOX 0, 10 INNNGS CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s Joey Votto fractured his left thumb in the Reds' victory over Chicago. Votto was hit by Dallas Keuchel's pitch in the fourth inning. Votto remained in the game, but in the sixth was replaced at first base by Kyle Farmer. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but could miss up to a month. Jesse Winker hit a winning single in the 10th inning after Chicago’s Leury García was caught stealing in the top half. Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray and Keuchel both pitched shutout ball, allowing two hits each in seven innings. Liam Hendriks (1-1) lost for the first time since signing a $54 million, four-year contract with the White Sox as a free agent. Lucas Sims (1-1) got the victory. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • O's Means throws MLB's 3rd no-hitter of season, tops M's 6-0

    SEATTLE — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday. Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s Sam Haggerty raced to first after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit. “I cant put it into words right now. It’s unbelievable," Means said after his first complete game in 44 career big league starts. "I felt OK all game. I didn’t really have the changeup till the end, but I’m glad I got it going.” Means lowered his ERA to 1.37 and became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer against Oakland on Aug,. 13, 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore after four as the St. Louis Browns. “It’s such a crazy feeling. It’s such a whirlwind of an experience. I don’t think I’ve been able to process it yet,” Means said. “But to be in the same breath as Palmer, I don’t think that it gets much better than that.” In a season in which batters are on track to hit a record-low .232, Means joined a no-hit club that includes gems by San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove at Texas on April 9 and by Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón against Cleveland on April 14. In addition, Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, but that is not recognized as an official no-hitter by Major League Baseball because the game did not go at least nine innings, shortened under pandemic rules in effect for a second straight season. The closest Seattle came to a hit through six innings was J.P. Crawford's short fly ball in the sixth inning that centre fielder Cedric Mullins made a sliding catch to grab. Kyle Lewis provided a threat with a drive to left field leading off the eighth that was caught on the warning track by Austin Hays. Means got a popout from Dylan Moore, struck out Haggerty swinging and got a soft liner from Crawford to end it, setting off a wild celebration with his teammates on the mound and a standing ovation from the Seattle crowd. “He was good. He was really good,” Seattle's Kyle Seager said. “He was in control. I don’t think we had hardly any balls that were close to being hits.” Baltimore’s previous no-hitter came on July 13, 1991, when Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson and Gregg Olson combined for a 2-0 victory at Oakland, Means had never pitched beyond seven innings in a big league start. “When I started the (ninth) I got a little bit of the Jell-O legs, just a little bit, started to kind of feel a little wobbly,” Means said. “But once I did get that first pitch I was able to lock in again.” Means had plenty of offensive support. D.J. Stewart and Ramón Urias both had RBI singles against Yusei Kikuchi in the third inning. Pat Valaika hit a solo home run off Kikuchi (1-2) in the sixth and Trey Mancini provided a three-run shot off reliever Aaron Fletcher in the eighth inning, Mancini's sixth home run in a season that marked his return from colon cancer surgery. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: RHP Keynan Middleton was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a biceps strain but the initial belief is it will be a short stint on the IL. Middleton left his relief appearance in the ninth inning on Tuesday night after just four pitches. Manager Scott Servais said it appears not to be a significant injury and Middleton should be back after the 10 days. UP NEXT Orioles: Following an off-day, Baltimore opens a four-game series at home against Boston on Friday. RHP Matt Harvey (3-1, 4.06) will start the opener. Mariners: After an off-day, Seattle opens a five-game road trip on Friday at Texas. Due to injuries with the rotation, Seattle has not announced a starter. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Booth, The Associated Press

  • Nets, Kyrie Irving fined $35,000 each after his 'repeated refusal' to speak with reporters

    Kyrie Irving was fined back in December, too, after he avoided meeting with reporters, who he described as "pawns."

  • NFL memo reminds everyone that Broncos don't owe injured Ja'Wuan James $10M

    The NFL made an example of James — and took a victory lap against the NFLPA.