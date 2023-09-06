A long-awaited hot chicken restaurant will soon open its first Triangle location

A much-anticipated hot chicken chain will soon open its first Triangle location.

Two years ago the fast casual chicken sandwich brand Dave’s Hot Chicken announced that 10 new locations would open in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. The first opened in Wilmington last year and a new one will open in Wake County this fall.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will debut in the Triangle as early as November, moving into the former Mason Jar Tavern location in Holly Springs.

The franchise owners for Dave’s in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina are Russell and Loreen Hansen, with Amanda Muentnich as managing partner. The group also owns the Triangle Blaze Pizza franchise.

With Dave’s Hot Chicken, the brand enters the Triangle at the height of the country’s chicken sandwich craze. But Muentnich believes it will be easy for Dave’s to stand out.

“Dave’s is pretty trendy, it’s popular with a younger crowd. When you walk in the door you’ll see lots of fun graffiti and hear really good music,” she said. “And hot chicken is hot right now. That’s what people are looking for and Dave’s has no fluff on its menu. The chicken is super juicy and goes from no spice, where you can really taste the chicken, up to reaper.”

Hot chicken, popularized in Nashville, is a spin-off of traditional fried chicken in which chicken is tossed in a spiced oil or dry rub that can be absolutely nuclear on the taste buds.

Dave’s began in Los Angeles in 2017 and has expanded nationwide in recent years. The chicken ranges seven spice levels, escalating in heat, and the menu includes sides like crinkle cut fries, mac and cheese and cole slaw.

Muentnich said Raleigh and Wake Forest are being considered for future locations. The Holly Springs Dave’s will be located at 114 Grand Hill Pl. in the Target shopping center, with a possible opening in November.