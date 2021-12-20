Long-Awaited Genesis Pool Launchpad Staking Platform Launching This Week

First Glitch Grant recipient kicking off a new era for decentralized launchpads, IDOs, and crypto fundraising

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Since the Genesis Pool (GPool) staking platform was first announced in July as part of the Glitch ecosystem, the entire GPool community has eagerly anticipated its launch. The wait is now over.

Decentralized blockchain-agnostic protocol Glitch Finance has partnered with Genesis Pool to develop GPool, a groundbreaking cross-chain launchpad looking to address many of the biggest problems plaguing existing launchpads' Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), and crypto fundraising as a whole. This week, the partnership's efforts will come to fruition with the official launch of the Genesis Pool Launchpad Staking Platform together with a Genesis Pool website revamp.

GPool has ambitions to become one of the primary launchpads in the crypto space, and is the only launchpad where retail investors become seed investors. Its user-friendly interface provides comprehensive information across IDOs and different blockchains, making it easily accessible and transparent.

The launchpad has built-in protections against whales and "pump & dumps'', with guaranteed allocations through its unique tiering system. GPass holders can participate in IDOs by staking $GPOOL tokens on the platform. All featured IDOs on Genesis Pool are required to delegate a small portion (~2%) of their supply to fund incentives for stakers. This ensures investors receive the right amount of project tokens and allow them to earn even more by reaching the highest-tier of Gold GPass Holder.

The staking platform fully automates the IDO process, doing away with filling out forms to participate in the process and allowing users to earn interest on their tokens from projects they've already invested in while providing a holistic view of their earnings.

The first-ever Glitch Grant recipient from the Glitch Finance grant program was Genesis Pool. In addition to funding, Glitch will incorporate GPool into its massive ecosystem, providing support and helping to raise funds for new projects being built on the next great blockchain ecosystem.

Getting started using GPool couldn't be easier. After acquiring $GPOOL tokens on Uniswap, staking on the platform is only a few clicks away. Users simply connect their wallets to the platform and delegate their tokens to earn interest. The longer funds are staked, it's just a matter of time before becoming a Gold GPass Holder, which comes with higher interest rates and guaranteed allocations of project tokens.

With all its features working as key competitive differentials between Genesis Pool and other launchpads in the space, GPool is definitely set to become one of the great projects in the crypto space pretty soon. Adding to that, the partnership and close contact with Glitch Finance which is a game changer for any project.

About Glitch Finance

Glitch is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. Glitch endeavors to reduce friction for everyday users and developers who are looking to expand their current products or services beyond their existing user base. The Glitch ecosystem includes the blockchain, the GEX decentralized exchange, a browser extension wallet, and an explorer with a governance interface.

About Genesis Pool

Genesis Pool, or GPool, is the decentralized cross-chain launchpad that enables projects to raise capital in a permissionless and interoperable environment from its investor community. It works with projects starting from an early stage to help them navigate their path to their Initial DEX Offering (IDO), allowing them to raise capital in a safe and secure environment. The recipient of the inaugural Glitch Grant from Glitch Finance, GPool is the preferred launchpad for all projects in the Glitch ecosystem.

