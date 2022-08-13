How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal is equally hard. According to the 2021 Planning and Progress Study by Northwestern Mutual, people surveyed believed they will need slightly more than $1 million -- $1,047,200 -- to retire comfortably, even as the average amount Americans have saved is a tick under $100,000.

Now, a $1 million nest egg certainly sounds like it would be enough to support you for the rest of your lifetime. But how long would that really last? It depends on where you live.

To determine how long $1 million in savings will last across the country for someone 65 or older, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and factored in the state's overall cost of living index score for 2021 from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation and heath care. All 50 states then were ranked with No. 1 being the state where $1 million will last the longest and No. 50 being the state where it will run out most quickly.

Unfortunately, $1 million doesn't last quite as long as you might think it would. If you live in one of the more expensive states, such as Hawaii or New York, you shouldn't quit your day job early, and $1 million won't even cover your living expenses for 20 years in the Northeastern states. There is a bit more cushion in many Southern states, though, if you live there or plan on making a move. Find out how long $1 million in savings will last in your state.

Hawaii

  • Annual groceries cost: $6,427.92

  • Annual housing cost: $31,232.25

  • Annual utilities cost: $6,211.69

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,802.50

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,688.20

  • Total annual expenditures: $91,970.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 10 years, 10 months, 11 days

New York

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,977.54

  • Annual housing cost: $22,814.42

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,775.43

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,904.50

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,834.70

  • Total annual expenditures: $70,512.08

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 2 months, 3 days 

California

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,779.95

  • Annual housing cost: $20,018.39

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,702.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,730.66

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,381.48

  • Total annual expenditures: $67,657.34

How long $1 million will last in savings: 14 years, 9 months, 7 days

Massachusetts

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,015.37

  • Annual housing cost: $17,609.04

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,202.91

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,997.90

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,921.58

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,231.65

How long $1 million will last in savings: 15 years, 6 months, 22 days

Oregon

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91

  • Annual housing cost: $17,113.29

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,412.27

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,522.33

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,714.88

  • Total annual expenditures: $61,900.28

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 1 month, 21 days

Alaska

  • Annual groceries cost: $5,654.38

  • Annual housing cost: $12,582.14

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,856.08

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61

  • Annual healthcare cost: $10,282.06

  • Total annual expenditures: $60,472.91

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 6 months, 9 days

Maryland

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,641.22

  • Annual housing cost: $16,448.99

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,975.93

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,521.10

  • Total annual expenditures: $58,997.96

How long $1 million will last in savings: 16 years, 11 months, 7 days

Connecticut

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,473.06

  • Annual housing cost: $13,345.59

  • Annual utilities cost: $5,008.69

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,990.71

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,421.48

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,856.06

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 3 months, 8 days

Rhode Island

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,527.71

  • Annual housing cost: $12,066.56

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,827.11

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,864.99

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,054.74

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,762.59

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 1 day

Vermont

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,590.77

  • Annual housing cost: $13,504.23

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,501.77

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,102.06

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,621.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,667.43

How long $1 million will last in savings: 17 years, 11 months, 12 days

New Jersey

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,510.89

  • Annual housing cost: $13,543.89

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,957.02

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,789.56

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,811.01

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 2 months, 25 days

Maine

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,296.49

  • Annual housing cost: $13,543.89

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,870.01

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,757.23

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,521.50

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,715.85

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 3 months, 5 days

Washington

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,557.14

  • Annual housing cost: $11,798.85

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,434.96

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,217.01

  • Annual healthcare cost: $8,081.62

  • Total annual expenditures: $53,098.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 18 years, 9 months, 26 days

New Hampshire

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,355.34

  • Annual housing cost: $10,718.12

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,297.49

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,491.42

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,721.54

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,289.32

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 1 month, 9 days

Delaware

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,792.56

  • Annual housing cost: $10,222.37

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,058.96

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,101.42

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,337.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 5 months, 18 days

Nevada

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,498.28

  • Annual housing cost: $11,689.79

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,299.62

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,748.02

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,576.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 9 months, 3 days

Colorado

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,124.12

  • Annual housing cost: $11,541.06

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,344.17

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,100.69

How long $1 million will last in savings: 19 years, 11 months, 11 days

Arizona

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,267.06

  • Annual housing cost: $10,678.46

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,964.58

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,527.97

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,101.53

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 4 months, 7 days

Pennsylvania

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,531.91

  • Annual housing cost: $9,716.70

  • Annual utilities cost: $4,149.95

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,793.15

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,361.27

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,768.48

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 5 months, 27 days

Idaho

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,943.35

  • Annual housing cost: $10,946.16

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,113.41

  • Annual transportation cost: $4,012.26

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,854.70

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,578.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 6 months, 26 days

Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,002.21

  • Annual housing cost: $11,055.23

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,658.16

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,247.17

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,435.42

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 7 months, 17 days

South Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,292.28

  • Annual housing cost: $11,184.12

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,472.79

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,222.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,494.63

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,054.79

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 9 months, 16 days

Montana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,346.94

  • Annual housing cost: $10,539.65

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,329.04

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,401.62

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,728.01

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,912.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 10 months, 8 days

Florida

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,439.42

  • Annual housing cost: $9,815.85

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,983.50

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,548.90

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,514.64

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,721.74

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 8 days

Minnesota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,367.96

  • Annual housing cost: $8,943.33

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,570.45

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,128.09

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,579.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 20 years, 11 months, 31 days

Utah

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,090.49

  • Annual housing cost: $9,756.36

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,438.75

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,947.61

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,261.25

  • Total annual expenditures: $47,103.21

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 2 months, 18 days

North Dakota

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,246.04

  • Annual housing cost: $9,458.91

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,601.42

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,742.86

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,554.84

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,722.58

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 4 months, 21 days

Wisconsin

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98

  • Annual housing cost: $8,764.86

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,760.30

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,574.04

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,461.49

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,866.16

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 9 months, 13 days

North Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,103.10

  • Annual housing cost: $8,784.69

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,695.99

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,333.38

  • Annual healthcare cost: $7,268.12

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,533.10

How long $1 million will last in savings: 21 years, 11 months, 11 days

Illinois

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74

  • Annual housing cost: $8,586.39

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,650.60

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,800.34

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,434.62

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days

Wyoming

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,317.51

  • Annual housing cost: $8,060.90

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,223.12

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,588.41

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,654.66

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,867.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 3 months, 9 days

Nebraska

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,145.14

  • Annual housing cost: $8,586.39

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,378.22

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,599.18

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,721.34

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,581.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 4 months, 31 days

South Carolina

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,182.98

  • Annual housing cost: $7,892.34

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,979.72

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,419.58

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,381.28

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,533.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 5 months, 8 days

Kentucky

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,871.88

  • Annual housing cost: $7,922.09

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,960.80

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,699.76

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,441.09

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,296.05

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 23 days

Louisiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,069.47

  • Annual housing cost: $8,526.90

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,291.21

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,466.28

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,627.99

  • Total annual expenditures: $44,248.47

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 6 months, 31 days

Texas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,817.23

  • Annual housing cost: $8,308.77

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,904.06

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,380.07

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,347.94

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,820.26

How long $1 million will last in savings: 22 years, 9 months, 20 days

Michigan

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,787.80

  • Annual housing cost: $8,001.41

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,771.65

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,706.94

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,421.28

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day

Ohio

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,170.37

  • Annual housing cost: $7,584.98

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,480.36

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,541.71

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,481.30

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,439.63

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 1 day

New Mexico

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,014.82

  • Annual housing cost: $8,358.35

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,389.57

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,523.75

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,581.32

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,296.89

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 0 months, 29 days

Arkansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,913.92

  • Annual housing cost: $7,842.77

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,491.71

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,315.42

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,661.13

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,249.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 1 month, 7 days

Indiana

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,897.11

  • Annual housing cost: $7,763.45

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,745.17

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,530.94

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,106.57

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 7 days

West Virginia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,056.86

  • Annual housing cost: $7,793.19

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,382.00

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,311.82

  • Annual healthcare cost: $5,874.51

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,059.00

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 2 months, 16 days

Iowa

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,136.74

  • Annual housing cost: $7,535.40

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,590.07

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,509.38

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,661.33

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,773.52

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 12 days

Missouri

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,993.80

  • Annual housing cost: $7,961.75

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,608.98

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,319.01

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,307.93

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,725.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 4 months, 21 days

Tennessee

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,981.19

  • Annual housing cost: $7,862.60

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,499.28

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,189.70

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,345.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 6 days

Georgia

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,031.64

  • Annual housing cost: $7,376.76

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,423.62

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,326.19

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,447.96

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,250.15

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 7 months, 26 days

Alabama

  • Annual groceries cost: $4,128.33

  • Annual housing cost: $6,950.42

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,809.48

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,329.78

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,081.22

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days

Oklahoma

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,972.78

  • Annual housing cost: $7,406.51

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,597.63

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,405.22

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,301.26

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,821.94

How long $1 million will last in savings: 23 years, 10 months, 22 days 

Kansas

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,855.07

  • Annual housing cost: $7,198.29

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,790.57

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,495.02

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,694.67

  • Total annual expenditures: $41,155.84

How long $1 million will last in savings: 24 years, 3 months, 11 days

Mississippi

  • Annual groceries cost: $3,876.09

  • Annual housing cost: $6,573.65

  • Annual utilities cost: $3,419.83

  • Annual transportation cost: $3,114.26

  • Annual healthcare cost: $6,314.60

  • Total annual expenditures: $39,633.31

How long $1 million will last in savings: 25 years, 2 months, 18 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the number of years and months that $1 million will last during retirement by multiplying the annual expenditures for someone 65 and older, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey, by each state's overall cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's annual 2021 cost of living indices. Annual costs were further broken down by multiplying more specific annual expenditure figures from the CES by MERIC's grocery cost of living, housing cost of living, utilities cost of living, transportation cost of living and healthcare cost of living indices. All data was compiled and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

