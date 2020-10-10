Lonely Planet Names The Most Unmissable Travel Experiences In The UK

Nick Levine


Travel experts Lonely Planet have named their 500 must-see global experiences, including 34 in the UK – great news if you're planning a staycation.

The UK top ten features experiences in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. It includes London museums, stunning national parks and bracing coastal pathways.

Lonely Planet's second Ultimate Travel List has been compiled slightly differently to its first, which was published in 2015.
 
“For this edition we rewarded extra points to sights that are managing tourism sustainably," Piers Pickard of the global travel brand explained.

Click through to see the top ten, all of which can be found in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2 coffee table book.

Lake District, England

England's largest national park is home to its highest mountain, Scafell Park, as well as its deepest lake, Wastwater. Photo: Undivided/Shutterstock.
British Museum, England

This London institution is home to some eight million works, making it one of the largest permanent collections in the world. Photo: Lee Jeffs/Unsplash.
Wales Coast Path, Wales

This designated footpath runs along or close to the entire coastline of Wales, passing through eleven national nature reserves along the way. Photo: Daniel Sessler/Unsplash.
Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland

One of Northern Ireland's biggest tourist attractions, this UNESCO World Heritage Site comprises around 40,000 interlocking basalt columns. It was created by an ancient volcanic eruption. Photo: Kanuman/Shutterstock.
Jurassic Coast, England

Another World Heritage Site, this stunning stretch of southern England coast stretches from Exmouth in East Devon to Studland Bay in Dorset. Photo: Simon Crockett/Getty Images.
Brecon Beacons, Wales

This beautiful Welsh mountain range can be found in the central portion of the Brecon Beacons National Park. It's a true hiker's paradise. Photo: Anthony Brown/500px.
Snowdonia, Wales

This stunning Welsh national park is home to the country's highest mountain, Mount Snowdon. Photo: Glen Farrelly/Unsplash.
V&A Museum, London

Home to a permanent collection of more than 2.27 million objects, London's V&A is the world's largest museum of applied and decorative arts and design. Photo: Brett Jordan/Unsplash.
West Highland Way, Scotland

Stretching for more than 150km from Milngavie on the edge of Glasgow to Fort William at the foot of Ben Nevis, this hiking route is a great way to explore the Scottish Highlands. Photo: Ilya Ilford/Unsplash.
Glen Coe, Scotland

This dramatic volcanic glen – or valley – is part of the Ben Nevis and Glen Coe National Scenic Area. Photo: Jon Douglas/Getty Images.

