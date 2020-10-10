Lonely Planet Names The Most Unmissable Travel Experiences In The UK

Travel experts Lonely Planet have named their 500 must-see global experiences, including 34 in the UK – great news if you're planning a staycation.
The UK top ten features experiences in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. It includes London museums, stunning national parks and bracing coastal pathways.
Lonely Planet's second Ultimate Travel List has been compiled slightly differently to its first, which was published in 2015.
“For this edition we rewarded extra points to sights that are managing tourism sustainably," Piers Pickard of the global travel brand explained.
Click through to see the top ten, all of which can be found in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2 coffee table book.
