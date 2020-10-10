Lonely Planet Names The Most Unmissable Travel Experiences In The UK



Travel experts Lonely Planet have named their 500 must-see global experiences, including 34 in the UK – great news if you're planning a staycation.



The UK top ten features experiences in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. It includes London museums, stunning national parks and bracing coastal pathways.



Lonely Planet's second Ultimate Travel List has been compiled slightly differently to its first, which was published in 2015.



“For this edition we rewarded extra points to sights that are managing tourism sustainably," Piers Pickard of the global travel brand explained.



Click through to see the top ten, all of which can be found in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List 2 coffee table book.

View photos Lake District, England



England's largest national park is home to its highest mountain, Scafell Park, as well as its deepest lake, Wastwater. Photo: Undivided/Shutterstock. More

View photos British Museum, England



This London institution is home to some eight million works, making it one of the largest permanent collections in the world. Photo: Lee Jeffs/Unsplash. More

View photos Wales Coast Path, Wales



This designated footpath runs along or close to the entire coastline of Wales, passing through eleven national nature reserves along the way. Photo: Daniel Sessler/Unsplash. More

View photos Giant's Causeway, Northern Ireland



One of Northern Ireland's biggest tourist attractions, this UNESCO World Heritage Site comprises around 40,000 interlocking basalt columns. It was created by an ancient volcanic eruption. Photo: Kanuman/Shutterstock. More

View photos Jurassic Coast, England



Another World Heritage Site, this stunning stretch of southern England coast stretches from Exmouth in East Devon to Studland Bay in Dorset. Photo: Simon Crockett/Getty Images. More

View photos Brecon Beacons, Wales



This beautiful Welsh mountain range can be found in the central portion of the Brecon Beacons National Park. It's a true hiker's paradise. Photo: Anthony Brown/500px. More

View photos Snowdonia, Wales



This stunning Welsh national park is home to the country's highest mountain, Mount Snowdon. Photo: Glen Farrelly/Unsplash. More

Story continues