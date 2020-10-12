'How lonely this place is going to be': Can a Louisiana town recover after yet another hurricane?

CAMERON, La. — Michelle Vincent stood before the Virgin Mary and whispered a prayer, thanking the mother for her protection during Hurricane Delta.

She’s grateful: She and her family survived the hurricane — another hurricane.

Her home is mostly intact, but her church is wrecked. A thought is swirling in her mind, first lodged years ago, after Hurricane Rita: Should she stay in Cameron? It’s the only home she’s known, but as hurricanes keep decimating southwest Louisiana and jobs ship out of the Cameron Parish, the temptation is there.

Vincent, a Cameron native, came to inspect Our Lady Star of the Sea, to view the destruction left in the path of Laura and compounded by Delta. She was raised in the church, the same one where generations of her family attended.

To see it damaged, with broken windows, shattered pews and sludge creeping through the hall, is devastating. It was already hammered by Laura when the hurricane made landfall in Cameron on Aug. 27. The beating continued Friday when Delta landed near Creole, 13 miles east.

After hurricanes Ike (2008) and Rita (2005), Vincent was ready to move elsewhere, but it was her husband who encouraged her to return. His job was soon after shipped out to another part of the state, putting a four-hour commute between work and home.

“It’s hard to come back and see it again and then to know there’s another (hurricane) that’s out there,” she said. “It’s tough.”

Hurricanes are a way of life for people here. Vincent’s mother survived Audrey and every one since. But as they keep battering the coast, they’re driving people away. With each storm that barrels through, Vincent said fewer people return.

“Yeah, our house is still there,” she said as tears streamed down her face, “but do you know how lonely this place is going to be?”

'Do not harm my children'

An hour before Vincent stood before the white marble statue of the Virgin Mary, the Rev. D.B. Thompson was making the trek along the damaged coast to check on the shrine.

Our Lady is one of the two churches in the Cameron Parish overseen by Thompson. The priest juggles masses between Our Lady and Sacred Heart of Jesus in Creole. He stopped first to survey the damage at the Creole church and walked the grounds where his home used to be before Laura crushed it.

Sacred Heart is old, and its roots stretch back to when Creole was established in 1890. Although the original building has been washed away by storms, the congregation has pulled together time and time again to rebuild it at least four times.

The original church was knocked down by a hurricane in the 20th century. Then plummeted by Audrey in 1957. Decimated by Rita in 2005 and hit by Ike in 2008. Laura and Delta may be the final one-two punch.

Thompson said he was unsure if Sacred Heart would rebuild — it’s up to the Diocese of Lake Charles — and it would be at least a year before the restoration would be complete if they move forward with raising a new building for the fifth time. All churches in the diocese sustained approximately $60-$100 million in damage from the latest storms, he said.

“It was a little gem,” Thompson said of the church.

The shrine for Our Lady withstood Laura, and Thompson and Canon Jean-Marie Moreau prayed she’d still be standing when they arrived to Cameron.

And she was.

The mother stood spotless in front of the church. The shrine, blessed by a bishop in 1963, is made of stunning white marble, quarried in Carrara, Italy.

