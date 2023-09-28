Lone runner competes in 100m after anti-doping bust in India

Lalit Kumar was the only athlete who lined up for the 100m final - Twitter

An Indian athletics competition ended in farce when just one sprinter competed in the 100m final and another athlete continued running beyond the finishing line, chased by national anti-doping officers.

Several winners also skipped the medal ceremony fearing being asked to give samples during the Delhi State Athletics Championship, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

Officials told AFP that the National Anti-Doping Agency (Nada) arrived to conduct tests at the event on Tuesday, resulting in the number of participants falling by half on Wednesday, the third and final day of the competition.

The anti-doping visit came a day after a video shared on social media appeared to show a washroom in the capital’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium littered with syringes and packets of the performance-enhancing drug Erythropoietin (EPO).

"Preparations" for the Delhi State Athletics meet in full swing. Video from JLN stadium that also houses the National Anti-Doping office.

🎥 Clip sent by a coach. pic.twitter.com/W7RivSDJ7r — Andrew (@AndrewAmsan) September 23, 2023

“An odd withdrawal is understandable, but when seven runners withdraw, you know something is fishy,” Sandeep Mehta, secretary of the Delhi Athletics Association (DAA), told Reuters on Wednesday.

“There are some throwers as well who disappeared before competition and all of them should be tested by Nada. We are sharing with them details of the athletes who fled.

“If any of them return adverse results, we will ban them in Delhi and will recommend the Athletics Federation of India does the same.

“We had written to the Nada on the second day of the competition asking them to come for testing.”

Indian sport has been hit by several doping scandals with athletes testing positive during the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, and 45 athletes have been suspended this year.

Story continues

Lalit Kumar was the lone athlete in the 100-metre final, winning after the seven other sprinters backed out, reporting that they had muscle strains or cramp.

A MUST WATCH VIDEO:

Finalists of 100mts Men were informed that Anti Doping officials would be collecting samples. Out of 8 finalists, only 1 showed up for the final. Cleaning sports is extremely important. Athletes should never resort to Doping. #cleansports #dopefreesports pic.twitter.com/gSqSaM27O2 — masterofnone (@parthgoswami84) September 26, 2023

“I was really looking forward to running against the best athletes, but nobody turned up,” Kumar told the Indian Express.

“Everyone was scared of getting tested. As an athlete, I feel very hurt and let down.”

In the junior steeplechase event, a girl continued to run even after crossing the finish line and a doping control officer had to chase her to get her sample.

The under-16 boys hammer throw also had only one participant.

Kumar will be awarded a medal and a certificate even though he ran alone in the final, Mehta said.

“He competed with others in the heats; it’s not his fault that the others did not turn up for the final,” Mehta said.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency, India ranks second in the number of doping violations behind Russia.

In August, top Indian sprinter Dutee Chand was banned from competition for four years after failing two doping tests, and a 14-year-old swimmer was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.