Lone reader queues for Prince Harry's release of Spare

Caroline Lennon, the first customer to purchase a copy of Spare poses for photographers with her copy of the book as she leaves Waterstones Piccadilly - James Manning

It is one of the most hotly anticipated memoirs of the year - yet on Tuesday morning when copies of Prince Harry's book Spare finally went on sale in London, sparse queues suggested something of an anticlimax.

While many London bookshops opened early to accommodate eager crowds, reminiscent of another Harry's debut back in the 1990s, staff were surprised when the expected onrush of buyers failed to appear.

Today is the day we mark the publication of Spare, by Prince Harry! Queues outside the door this morning always make for an exciting day in book world. We have plenty of copies in stock, half price this week! #PrinceHarry #Spare #booktwt pic.twitter.com/7TanCQWAQI — Waterstones Gower Street (@gowerst_books) January 10, 2023

One woman told BBC Radio 4, "I thought there would be a queue round the block. But I've turned up at 6am and there's noone here, I'm on my own."

Caroline Lennon, 59, said: "I'm here because I like Harry, and I like Harry and Meghan and I don't care what anybody says about me."

Waiting outside Waterstones Piccadilly, she told the Daily Mail: "My personal feeling with Harry and William is they should connect. There's no love between them, there's no love with that family. He and William need to get their heads together and make up for God's sake. Life is too short."

Only a small crowd could be seen outside WH Smith in Victoria station, central London, when it opened at midnight for buyers to get their hands on the first copies.

The sparse queues could partly be attributed to much of the book's most controversial moments having been leaked after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain before its official publication date.

The book's revelations have included that the prince took illegal drugs as a young man, an account of how he lost his virginity, recollections of an alleged physical attack by his brother, the Prince of Wales, and, poignantly, details of the impact his mother's death had upon him as a child and how he believed for years she was really living in hiding.