Lone Ranger: The Bubbly Brunch Drink That's Sure To Give You A Buzz

Pink cocktail with lime - Goskova Tatiana/Shutterstock

If you're a fan of the French 75 cocktail (a champagne and gin-based drink with lemon juice and simple syrup), then you need to know about the Lone Ranger, which is a twist on the popular cocktail. The Lone Ranger uses sparkling rosé instead of champagne and tequila instead of gin. Because it sticks with two types of alcohol, you can expect the Lone Ranger to pack a boozy punch. Plus, thanks to the rosé, the drink takes on an aesthetically pleasing pink hue that makes the cocktail even more fun to indulge in.

As for the flavor, the tequila taste is certainly prominent, but the rosé brings in a fruity sweetness that balances out the strength of the tequila — all of which is brought together by the citrusy nature of the lemon juice and a bit of extra sweetness from the simple syrup. The Lone Ranger was invented by Jeffrey Morgenthaler, an award-winning bartender and co-owner of a Portland cocktail bar called Pacific Standard. Morganthaler invented the Lone Ranger with brunch in mind, and it can certainly rival brunch's favorite drink, the mimosa. But, overall, Morganthaler wanted to create a drink that could be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Read more: The 40 Absolute Best Cocktails That Feature Only 2 Ingredients

How To Make The Lone Ranger

Pink cocktail with fruit - Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Now that you're intrigued by the Lone Ranger, it's time to break down how to make it. Pull out your cocktail shaker and add ice, 1½ ounces of tequila, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and ½ an ounce of simple syrup, then shake vigorously until the shaker is nice and cold. Open the shaker, then add 2 ounces of sparkling rosé. Strain the drink into a cocktail glass — preferably a Collins glass. The drink is traditionally served with a lemon twist for garnish, so add that if desired.

If you'd like to break from tradition and are looking for other garnish options, you could use a lemon slice instead, which will also increase the citrus flavor a little bit. Or, you can switch up the citrus in question and choose orange or lime, either using a slice or a twist. Additionally, the drink will already be plenty cold thanks to the shaking process, but it's also a fun idea to add some frozen fruit into the glass to keep it frosty and complement the fruitiness of the rosé — perhaps frozen raspberries, blackberries, or even cranberries.

When it comes to gathering ingredients, feel free to pick out your favorite sparkling rosè and tequila (a blanco is typically used). Then, you can make your simple syrup at home — Tasting Table even has a recipe for a no heat, no fuss simple syrup that will work perfectly here and with any other cocktails you make at home.

Read the original article on Tasting Table