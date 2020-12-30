At-home workouts: best apps and free classes to keep fit while WFH

Georgie Spurling teaches her GS Method online

The virtual fitness scene has continued to boom since the first national lockdown was announced back in March, and with providers constantly diversifying their at-home offerings by adding new features and workouts, it’s been possible to keep some semblance of a varied fitness routine from the comfort of your living room.

The start of a new year is a time when many typically take to setting themselves new fitness goals, but right now the important thing is that exercise can help support your mental health, boost your mood and promote better sleep - all things we could do with right now.

Anxiety levels may well be high, but a workout, even just a very gently flow, will take your mind off things and it’s a great use of all the extra time we have on our hands.

Here are our top picks for getting your sweat on from home.

Peloton

Peloton is offering a free 60-day trial to its app for the new year

In addition to its live streamed and on-demand spin classes available to bike owners, Peloton also offers floor-based strength, cardio, yoga and barre classes via the app, most of which require no equipment at all.

The company is extending its free trial on the app to 60 days from December 30 for anyone wanting to give it a go in the new year.

Price: 60-day free trial, then £12.99/month.

onepeloton.co.uk/app

Fiit

Fiit offers yoga, barre, HIIT and strength classes on the app

Missing your favourite London gym instructors? Fiit is where you'll find a number of familiar faces - including Adrienne Herbert, Laura Hoggins and Cat Meffan - teaching strength training, HIIT, yoga, and, more recently, chakra balancing classes. There are 25- and 40-minute sessions of both pre-recorded and live classes during which you can compete with others on the leaderboards.

Price: free 14 day trial, then from £10/month.

fiit.tv

Rebel TV

1Rebel

Boutique London fitness studio 1Rebel has launched Rebel TV, an online platform which allows the gym's loyal disciples to access HIIT and strength workouts. You can now also experience a 1Rebel Ride from home if you sign up to buy a Technogym bike which costs from £59/month (for 36 months), plus £39/month for a 1Rebel subscription.

Story continues

Price: free five-day trial of the app, then £15.99/month or £29.99 for 3 months.

1rebel.com

Freeletics

Freeletics offers a number of free full-body workouts and muscle specific targeted exercise demos, like bicycle crunches and burpees.

Upgrade to a personal training plan and you'll also get AI-personalised training plans to suit your individual needs, like weight loss or fitness, as well as mindset coaching and nutrition plans.

Price: from £2.11 a week for training and £3.18 a week for training and nutrition (under a six-month subscription)

freeletics.com â€‹

Pilates PT

Having temporarily closed both its London studios, Pilates PT is now offering the PT Method online with classes of between 45 minutes and 60 minutes via its app, sessions include Dynamic Mat Pilates, pre and post-natal classes.

Price: from £50/month.

pilatespt.co.uk

HelloYoga

HelloYoga offers private one-to-one yoga classes from the comfort of your living room

HelloYoga connects you up with instructors based all over the world, who offer live virtual one-on-one yoga sessions. There are 25-minute and 55-minute classes of yin, vinyasa, ashtanga, freeform (customised to you) and hatha available on the app.

Price: from £39 for two classes in one month under subscription.

helloyoga.com

Centr

Chris Hemsworth founded fitness app CentrGreg Funnell

Centr is actor Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app which features workouts from his own PT Luke Zocchi, as well as his wife Elsa Pataky’s own yoga instructor, Tahl Rinksy.

There are 20- and 40-minute sessions of HIIT, Pilates, boxing, yoga and strength available on the app, as well as daily meal plans and guided meditations.

Price: free 7-day trial, from £7.83 a month (for 12 months).

centr.com

GS Method

Georgie Spurling’s GS Method is low impact and high burn

Georgie Spurling’s GS Method is a low impact, non-aggressive technique which involves using small and controlled movements to contract muscles for a longer period of time - expect to build strength quickly and feel the burn.

Price: £19.99 a month.

georgiespurling.com