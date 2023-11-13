London's best Christmas markets 2023, from Leadenhall to Leicester Square

Festive times: Leadenhall is one of the most enchanting places to celebrate (PA)

Christmas in London brings about the smell of roasting chestnuts, the warming scent of mulled wine and fairy lights abound. To stroll among its streets, a flurry of snow in tow, we hope, is to enjoy one of the best times of the year.

There are festive markets across the city from November until January, providing spaces to pick up much-needed stocking fillers or to simply wander in the midst of seasonal cheer. Here are some of the best Christmas markets for this year.

Southbank Centre

(Southbank/India Roper Evans)

Free to attend and on the sparkly banks of the Thames, the Southbank Centre hosts a charming winter market each year, replete with cosy Alpine-style cabins, warming drinks and festive snacks. Cheese fondue is forthcoming, as is mulled wine, while decorations come courtesy of local, independent designers.

Daily until January 7, Southbank Centre, southbankcentre.co.uk

Leadenhall

(Leadenhall Market)

Those seeking a Mary Poppins sort of vibe might head to Leadenhall Market in the City, a hall beauteous with garlands, Christmas trees and, hopefully, a flurry or two of snow through the windows. Those reading this before November 16 might wish to head there that evening, when the Mayor of London will turn on the Christmas lights. Thereafter, it is enchanting still thanks to wreath making workshops, wine tastings and guided history walks.

Every Wednesday, November 16 to January 6, check the website for tour times, leadenhallmarket.co.uk

Leicester Square

(Leicester Square London)

Sometimes more festival than market, but market nonetheless, in the glittering West End. Leicester Square has again been transformed into European-style village, every bit offering generous helpings of London magic. Expect live shows, bars and street food, as well as stalls selling stocking fillers. Look out for circus shows from La Clique, too, while round the corner in Trafalgar Square is London's most famous Christmas tree, a yearly gift from Norway.

Until January 7, Leicester Square, leicestersquare.london

London Bridge

(Winter by the River)

London Bridge and its riverside streets become full with market stalls, themed karaoke rooms — on the pier most prominently — and pop-up bars throughout the festive season, as well as more traditional music from Christmas choirs at Hay’s Galleria. Dubbed Winter by the River, an expanse of space is transformed with decorations, Christmas lights and more. Naturally, head over to Borough Market while you’re there for cheese and wine.

Story continues

November 14 to December 7, London Bridge, londonbridgecity.co.uk

Greenwich Market

(Greenwich Market)

Greenwich Market is abundant with stalls, shops and pop-ups throughout the year, but things ramp up in winter. A splendid day to visit is November 15, when local schools parade their handmade lanterns through the Old Royal Naval College groups. But visit any time and wander Greenwich’s historic streets, all decked out with lights.

Lantern parade on November 15, lights and market thereafter, greenwichmarket.london

Christmas at Portobello

(Visit Portobello)

Portobello Market, famous the world over thanks to its world-leading merriment of antiques, is provided with a generous sprinkling of festive cheer each year. Every Sunday until Christmas the usual bargains and oddities are joined by festive decorations, artisan gifts and seasonal fairs. Ever artsy, there are musical performances and artists on show, too, all under a canopy of lights come evening.

Every Sunday until Christmas, beginning December 6, visitportobello.com

Toast Festive Market

(Toast Christmas)

Each weekend in the run-up to Christmas, Toast Festive Market in Coal Drops Yard offers Londoners the chance to bag all manner of gifts, from jewellery to leatherwork, art pieces to socks. There are special editions, too, where artisans give demonstrations and musicians and other entertainers perform. Food and drink is available from surrounding bars and restaurants.

Various dates between November 16 and December 17, toa.st

DIY Christmas Art Market

(DIY Christmas Market)

In Peckham, the DIY Christmas Art Market makes for a rejuvenating and inspiring time. Original art pieces, risographs, screen prints, and zines are all sold, as well as a host of veritable creations from sculptors, ceramicists, designers, illustrators and more. Everything can be wrapped up under the tree, and perusing might be done with a glass or two of mulled wine and however many mince pies are desired.

Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10, 3-9pm. Entry is £2. diyartmarket.com