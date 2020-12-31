Londoners urged to bring in New Year from safety of their homes amid growing Covid pressure on hospitals

Construction workers put up fencing around the statues in Parliament Square ahead of New Year’s Eve (PA)

Police have warned Londoners to celebrate New Year at home with revellers breaking the rules facing fines of up to £10,000.

The message was issued amid rising infection rates and increased pressure on the capital’s hospitals.

Officers will be deployed across London to tackle anyone breaching the guidance which is backed up by fines.

Health service leaders have warned potential partygoers to stay at home to lower the risk of infection, warning: “Covid loves a crowd”.

Metropolitan Police Commander Paul Brogden, who is leading this year’s operation, said: “I would urge everyone to exercise caution, listen to government advice and celebrate the New Year in the comfort of their own homes, not the homes of family and friends.

“The public can expect to see officers deployed across the capital, supporting communities and focusing strongly on the few people intent on breaching and ignoring the guidance put in place to keep everyone safe.

“Officers will also be paying attention to parts of London that are experiencing the highest infection rates.

“As we have throughout the year, if we become aware of planned events that breach Covid regulations, we will engage with organisers or venues to make them fully aware of the legal consequences and encourage them to cancel.

“Failure to cancel such events, like unlicensed music events, will likely see the organiser facing a very significant fine.

“Although the New Year is almost upon us, now is not the time for complacency or to meet with others and hold parties of any kind.

“If people insist on gathering and breaching regulations, then officers will attend and encourage people to disperse.

Police are keen to deter people from celebrating New Year outside their homes. The warning comes after revellers in Liverpool enjoyed a last night out before the city entered Tier 3 AFP via Getty Images

“Where necessary, enforcement action, including fines starting at £100 and working their way up to £10,000, will be considered.”

The police warning comes as London hospitals come under increased pressure with surging infection rates leading to more people requiring treatment. Meanwhile a further 20 million people were put under Tier 4 restrictions as of midnight. That means three quarters of the population of England are under the strictest rules.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people "cannot let up" now in the fight against the virus, with the health service under strain from increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

A Government advertising campaign to "See in the New Year safely at home" is running throughout Thursday, reminding people of the virus's easy spread and that around one in three people who have the infection have no symptoms and so could pass it on without realising.

Mr Hancock said: "With our NHS under pressure we must all take personal responsibility this New Year's Eve and stay at home.

"I know how much we have all sacrificed this year and we cannot let up. Over 600,000 people have now been vaccinated and we are close to beating this virus.

"Now more than ever, we need to pull together to save lives and protect our NHS. If we continue to do our bit by staying at home, we can get through this together."

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said staying at home and seeing in 2021 “within the rules” will reduce infections and relieve pressure on hospitals.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday: “We know it’s the end of the year, it’s a time where people traditionally want to celebrate.

“But it’s absolutely vital that this year, everybody continues to follow the guidance by staying at home and not mixing.”

Prof Powis added: “We can all play a part in fighting this terrible virus: stay at home, mark the New Year with just nearest and dearest within the rules.

“This action will reduce infections, relieve pressures on hospitals, and that’s how everybody can help to save a life.

“Covid loves a crowd, so please leave the parties for later in the year.”

His call for restraint came as deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the NHS had yet to see the impact of household mixing over Christmas.

He said the situation in the UK is “precarious in many parts already” and urged the public to “play your part from bringing us back from this very dangerous situation”.

“It is almost certainly true that the NHS has not yet seen the impact of the infections that will have occurred during mixing on Christmas Day and that is also unfortunately rather sobering,” Prof Van-Tam said.

Pressure on hospitals in London has been building as infection rates rise.

According to The Times, a note circulated to staff at the North East and North Central Network, which covers 17 hospitals in the capital and Essex, said it was “beyond full” and needed help. At Queen’s Hospital in Romford 28 critical care nurses and seven other nurses were said to be caring for 68 patients.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also urged people to follow the rules on December 31.

He said: “I must ask you to follow the rules where you live tomorrow night and see in the New Year safely at home.

“That means not meeting up with friends or family indoors, unless they’re in the same household or support bubble, and avoiding large gatherings of any kind.”

