Londoners still suffering fallout from Tube strike as many lines remain suspended
Many London Underground lines remained suspended on Wednesday morning following 24-hour strike action by Tube workers which started on Tuesday.
Only the Victoria and Central lines were running a good service as of around 7am, while the Bakerloo line was part-suspended, according to the Transport for London website.
The Docklands Light Railway was also part-suspended and the London Overground was operating on a reduced service.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.