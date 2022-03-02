Londoners still suffering fallout from Tube strike as many lines remain suspended

Londoners still suffering from Tube strike as many lines remain suspended - Joe Sene /PA

Many London Underground lines remained suspended on Wednesday morning following 24-hour strike action by Tube workers which started on Tuesday.

Only the Victoria and Central lines were running a good service as of around 7am, while the Bakerloo line was part-suspended, according to the Transport for London website.

The Docklands Light Railway was also part-suspended and the London Overground was operating on a reduced service.

