Londoners get chance to see their photo in lights at Piccadilly Circus

Londoners have been invited to share their favourite pictures of the capital for a chance to see their images on the iconic Piccadilly Lights.

As part of the Mayor of London’s Let’s Do London campaign, Landsec is inviting the public to capture their favourite London scenes and share via social media using #PiccadillyLights.

The best photos will be shown on the big screen, giving some people a “unique moment of fame”.

Their images will be captured in short films, which will be screened on the Lights in August.

The campaign, which aims to spread positivity and solidarity through the capital, will include a major advertising push supported by London & Partners and TfL.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “thrilled” that Landsec and Piccadilly Lights have chosen to support the campaign.

“This unique way of showcasing London’s famous sights and hidden gems, all through images created by the public, will inspire Londoners and visitors alike to get back out there and enjoy all the capital has to offer.

“One of London’s greatest strengths is our diversity and I am looking forward to seeing this displayed on the most iconic advertising billboard in the world,” he added.

