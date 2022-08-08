Londoner’s Diary: Return of Benin bronzes turns heat up on the British Museum

Controversial: the Benin Bronzes in the British Museum (Getty Images)

The British Museum is under renewed pressure to return items after South London’s Horniman Museum said it is returning its Benin bronzes to Nigeria. The Horniman said yesterday it would transfer ownership of 72 bronzes looted by British forces from Benin city in 1897 to the Nigerian Government.

Museums claim they are bound by law from returning artefacts, but Professor Dan Hicks of the University of Oxford, who wrote book The Brutish Museums, told The Londoner there is “nothing to stop” the trustee body deciding to return the items, adding “the public and professional debate about the Benin bronzes is over”.

The BM is thought to have almost 1,000 bronzes, with only some of these on display. The museum say they are “working closely with... stakeholders and partners in Nigeria” over the bronzes, and at a loan deal. The Victoria and Albert museum also has Benin bronzes, though their provenance is unknown.

How much is Keir Starmer working with Gordon Brown? The New Statesman reports that Labour is using the ‘enormous brain’ of ex-PM Brown to create a new policy report. And at an event in Edinburgh yesterday, Brown was in full flow, telling a Political Party podcast audience that the country is even more ready for a “new Britain” than it was in 1997, and that he is confident Starmer and others will “change things overnight” when their time comes. Get ready for the Keir and Gordon show?

JAMES BOND is getting on in years these days, and there are big plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first 007 film in October. Diamonds are Forever diva Shirley Bassey will play the Royal Albert Hall, while auction house Christie’s is holding a charity sale. This will include a stay at Ian Fleming’s resort in Jamaica, where he wrote the books. Elsewhere, producer Barbara Broccoli will hold court at the BFI. Will she reveal a successor to Daniel Craig?

Presenter Laura Whitmore headed to Blenheim Palace for the Gentleman’s Journal long summer lunch on Friday. She was joined by dancer Eric Underwood and train watching fan Francis Bourgeois. At Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire, actors Jodie Comer and Eleanor Tomlinson were in the Ocean Bottle area, while engaged couple James Norton and Imogen Poots were with Veuve Clicquot. Norton recently said he likes fame “for all the free snacks”.

NIGEL FARAGE had some controversial company as he addressed the CPAC Conservative conference in Texas on Saturday. Farage criticised Boris Johnson for being too Left-wing, and praised Donald Trump, who later hinted at another presidential run. Speaking too was Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, who has said he doesn’t want his country to become “mixed race”.