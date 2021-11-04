Londoner’s Diary: The recipe for a perfectly cooked upper crust...

Jane Spencer-Churchill (Getty Images)

WHEN it comes to cooking, aristocrats tend to go one of two ways — either they’re masters of the hob or they struggle with the most rudimentary tasks.

At last night’s launch of Jane Churchill and Emily Astor’s Entertaining Lives both sides were on show. Churchill and Astor have published Nancy Astor’s private recipes, which she cooked up alongside fellow society hostess Nancy Lancaster. Hard to fault their culinary skills.

But when we asked the present Viscount Astor about his cooking he explained: “In lockdown I tried to learn how to cook.” So how did it go? “Badly. I’m very good at breakfast, but I haven’t really moved on a lot further… I’ve got a long way to go.”

Henry Wyndham, the former head of Sotheby’s and Churchill’s brother, told us: “I’m the worst cook in England, I’m a Loyd Grossman sauce man.” As for Churchill herself, pictured, she told us when it came to cooking: “I enjoy the eating.”

Rachel Johnson, who was also at Fortnum and Mason’s for the launch, was full of praise for the book’s recipes. “It’s things that men love eating. Lots of creamy sauces, lots of eggs... it’s a combination of a kind of supper, and nursery food. It’s haute comfort.”

The grandfather of all archbishops

Dr Rowan Williams (Getty Images)

ROWAN WILLIAMS has just become a grandfather for the first time — but don’t expect the former Archbishop of Canterbury to play to type. “I hope I’m going to be extremely indulgent,” the theologian told us at last night’s Booker Prize party in the Groucho. Lord Williams, one of Britain’s deepest thinkers and a judge of the prize, added: “I think that’s part of a grandfather’s role, isn’t it? To be a little bit irresponsible.” When chocolate digestive backhanders trump wise advice.

Ex-MP’s royally good compliment

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FORMER minister Denis MacShane has doubled down on his love for the Queen. In his book Must Labour Always Lose?, which he launched yesterday, he recalls his embarrassment when the Queen, pictured, learned he had privately commented on her “shapely legs” during his time as a Labour foreign minister. Last night he emphasised how nice she was, before paying her a new compliment: “Compared to Theresa May, she’s a garrulous blabbermouth.” Will the Queen be as fond of that compliment?

I wanted to die: author’s ordeal

KATE CLANCHY, the author whose book was at the centre of a storm about stereotyped descriptions of pupils this summer, has spoken about the toll the row has had on her. “Being the subject of an ostracism, or the bottom of a purity spiral,” Clanchy says bluntly, “makes you want to die. I struggle with those feelings every day.” She is currently rewriting her award-winning book Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me after an online outcry in August. Other authors, including Philip Pullman, were drawn into the row as well. Will anything now change?

Comeback kid Jessie J serenades a revival

Jessie J attends the launch of The Whiteley (Dave Benett)

JESSIE J continued her recovery from illness as The Whiteley enjoyed a comeback of its own — where once there was a shopping centre, now there is a hotel. Neelam Gill and Clara Paget also joined last night’s launch in Bayswater. In Carnaby Street model Edie Campbell, actor Margaret Clunie and filmmaker Basma Khalifa partied for a good cause at the launch of the Choose Love shop for Help Refugees.

SW1A

DOMINIC CUMMINGS has a theory about yesterday’s vote changing how breaches of Parliamentary standards are investigated. Boris Johnson, his former top aide argued online, helped Owen Paterson avoid censure only to help himself. Johnson is “dismantling scrutiny to protect himself in future”.

--

VICTORIA PRENTIS has given a heart-warming interview about her pet pigs in which she praises them as “extraordinary creatures”. Out of those, her sheep, chicken and bees, the Tory MP tells the House the pigs were her favourite. “They play with you. I’d love to have them again,” she says, before adding: “They tasted delicious.” Oh.

