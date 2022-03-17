Londoner’s Diary: ‘It’s a real shame’, says DJ Tony Blackburn on theatre closure

Vicky Jessop
·3 min read
(WireImage)
(WireImage)

DJ and singer Tony Blackburn has spoken of his sadness that an iconic north London venue is set to be demolished. “I remember doing two pantos at the Intimate Theatre,” Blackburn told us. “It also happens to be where I first met my wife.”

He is among the many stars who have graced The Intimate’s stage, including Stephen Fry and the late Sir Roger Moore and David Bowie. “I’ve such fond memories of playing at the Intimate and it’s a real shame to be losing it,” Blackburn added. “We should be doing much more to protect these amazing venues.”

Enfield council has approved plans for the Intimate, which was built in 1931 and is owned by St Monica’s Parish, to be demolished. The venue, above, will be turned into a new church hall and a set of six two-bedroom flats — a decision which has left the Theatres Trust “hugely disappointed”.

Plans to close the theatre faced a fierce backlash in 2018, when a petition opposing the redevelopment gained more than 5,000 signatures.

Singing lessons fit for a Queen?

Laura Wright offered the Queen singing lessons (Getty Images)
Laura Wright offered the Queen singing lessons (Getty Images)

THE Royal Albert Hall was lit up in blue and yellow as an homage to Ukraine at last night’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which also featured the country’s anthem. Afterwards opera star Laura Wright reminisced about the many times she has met the Queen. “After a performance she was very complimentary about my singing, but also added she wasn’t very good at singing herself,” revealed Wright. “I did offer some singing lessons but I’m yet to hear back.” Wright also recalled the time she performed for the Diamond Jubilee — and was taken in a golf buggy without her sandals to meet the monarch. The glamour.

On the scent of Hound’s name

RUFUS HOUND asked friends to pick his stage name after realising he was destined for comedy rather than acting. “They said, ‘Well, Rufus for the red [hair], and you look a bit doggy, so Hound,” the comedian — real name Robert Simpson — explained. “But it was a toss-up between that and Jiminy Biscuit.” Better, Clive Anderson pointed out on his My Seven Wonders podcast, than Julian Clary, who used to perform as The Joan Collins Fan Club. Heady days.

A tale of Sheen embarrassment...

Michael Sheen in rehearsals (The Old Vic via Getty Images)
Michael Sheen in rehearsals (The Old Vic via Getty Images)

ACTOR Stephen Wight has had his fair share of celebrity run-ins, but one drunken encounter makes him cringe. “The great Michael Sheen, in a toilet in Soho House,” he tells us, where Wight’s admiration “came out as a blurry mess while he [Sheen] was drying his hands.” Wight, who plays a guard in Channel 4’s prison drama Screw, says he would like Sheen, left, to co-star. The catch: he would have to be an inmate. And Wight’s fellow officer of choice? “Gene Hackman, I think.”

Top boys and girls come out to play

Londoner’s Diary 17 03 22

THE stars of Top Boy were top of the guestlist last night. Jasmine Jobson and Kadeem Ramsay attended the Diyar London launch party at Mayfair restaurant Isabel alongside Vikings actress Lucy Martin. Across town, singer-songwriter Isaac Stuart and actresses Bianca Stephens and Tessie Orange-Turner attended the launch of the Fortnum’s x Fiole fragrance experience at Fortnum & Mason.

SW1A

FATHER of the House Sir Peter Bottomley has his own opinion on fellow Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s revelation that he prefers to relax in a suit — and doesn’t own jeans or a T-shirt. “Each person can choose to wear what they want,” he tells us. “If I had a naturist camp in my constituency, I’d probably wear a birthday suit. I think if I was going skiing I might wear a skiing suit, and if I was somewhere on a nice beach I might wear a towelling robe.”

But what does he wear to relax? “I spend a lot of time supporting charity shops, jumble sales in my constituency. I’m able to pick up clothes that fit me very easily.” Solid advice.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit