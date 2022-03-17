Londoner’s Diary: ‘It’s a real shame’, says DJ Tony Blackburn on theatre closure

(WireImage)

DJ and singer Tony Blackburn has spoken of his sadness that an iconic north London venue is set to be demolished. “I remember doing two pantos at the Intimate Theatre,” Blackburn told us. “It also happens to be where I first met my wife.”

He is among the many stars who have graced The Intimate’s stage, including Stephen Fry and the late Sir Roger Moore and David Bowie. “I’ve such fond memories of playing at the Intimate and it’s a real shame to be losing it,” Blackburn added. “We should be doing much more to protect these amazing venues.”

Enfield council has approved plans for the Intimate, which was built in 1931 and is owned by St Monica’s Parish, to be demolished. The venue, above, will be turned into a new church hall and a set of six two-bedroom flats — a decision which has left the Theatres Trust “hugely disappointed”.

Plans to close the theatre faced a fierce backlash in 2018, when a petition opposing the redevelopment gained more than 5,000 signatures.

Singing lessons fit for a Queen?

Laura Wright offered the Queen singing lessons (Getty Images)

THE Royal Albert Hall was lit up in blue and yellow as an homage to Ukraine at last night’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which also featured the country’s anthem. Afterwards opera star Laura Wright reminisced about the many times she has met the Queen. “After a performance she was very complimentary about my singing, but also added she wasn’t very good at singing herself,” revealed Wright. “I did offer some singing lessons but I’m yet to hear back.” Wright also recalled the time she performed for the Diamond Jubilee — and was taken in a golf buggy without her sandals to meet the monarch. The glamour.

On the scent of Hound’s name

RUFUS HOUND asked friends to pick his stage name after realising he was destined for comedy rather than acting. “They said, ‘Well, Rufus for the red [hair], and you look a bit doggy, so Hound,” the comedian — real name Robert Simpson — explained. “But it was a toss-up between that and Jiminy Biscuit.” Better, Clive Anderson pointed out on his My Seven Wonders podcast, than Julian Clary, who used to perform as The Joan Collins Fan Club. Heady days.

Story continues

A tale of Sheen embarrassment...

Michael Sheen in rehearsals (The Old Vic via Getty Images)

ACTOR Stephen Wight has had his fair share of celebrity run-ins, but one drunken encounter makes him cringe. “The great Michael Sheen, in a toilet in Soho House,” he tells us, where Wight’s admiration “came out as a blurry mess while he [Sheen] was drying his hands.” Wight, who plays a guard in Channel 4’s prison drama Screw, says he would like Sheen, left, to co-star. The catch: he would have to be an inmate. And Wight’s fellow officer of choice? “Gene Hackman, I think.”

Top boys and girls come out to play

Londoner’s Diary 17 03 22

THE stars of Top Boy were top of the guestlist last night. Jasmine Jobson and Kadeem Ramsay attended the Diyar London launch party at Mayfair restaurant Isabel alongside Vikings actress Lucy Martin. Across town, singer-songwriter Isaac Stuart and actresses Bianca Stephens and Tessie Orange-Turner attended the launch of the Fortnum’s x Fiole fragrance experience at Fortnum & Mason.

SW1A

FATHER of the House Sir Peter Bottomley has his own opinion on fellow Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s revelation that he prefers to relax in a suit — and doesn’t own jeans or a T-shirt. “Each person can choose to wear what they want,” he tells us. “If I had a naturist camp in my constituency, I’d probably wear a birthday suit. I think if I was going skiing I might wear a skiing suit, and if I was somewhere on a nice beach I might wear a towelling robe.”

But what does he wear to relax? “I spend a lot of time supporting charity shops, jumble sales in my constituency. I’m able to pick up clothes that fit me very easily.” Solid advice.