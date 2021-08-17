Londoner’s Diary: John Cooper Clarke - I’ve left poetry to the amateurs

(Getty Images)

Welcome to this week’s Londoner’s Diary. First, poet John Cooper Clarke tells us he’s given up writing poetry during lockdown and rails against ‘Johnny-come-lately’ bards. We visit the Freemasons new café in Covent Garden. Jodie Comer on having too many projects out at once. As Kabul falls to the Taliban, we recall some words from Tony Blair in Afghanistan in 2006. And one MP who won’t mind Parliament being recalled.

Performance poet John Cooper Clarke has hit out at the effect of the pandemic on his fellow poets and writers.

A tide of “Johnny-come-lately poets” have been producing risible efforts, he told us, while he himself has all but stopped. “I don’t write for therapy or to make myself a better person, or to heal personal issues. I write for money. It’s my job. As there have been no gigs, there’s simply been no reason to write any poetry. I’m leaving it up to the amateurs.”

He struggled to write about the pandemic itself, he says, creating only one fragment in the second lockdown. “I got the first line: ‘Still in lockdown you want to get out more.’ But it didn’t really go on much from there.”

Clarke, whose autobiography I Wanna Be Yours came out last year, and who will appear the Wimbledon Book Festival next month, added “Suddenly everybody that should be making movies or west end productions... they’re all writing memoirs. I’ve got a wealth of competition I didn’t need.”

He added “I only really write it for those little luxuries like bread and shoes.” A useful pair.

Lodge a Masonic sandwich at HQ

Fancy lunching with a Freemason? The semi-secretive society has opened a new café at its Covent Garden HQ after a £150,000 refurbishment, offering “Tea, Coffee, Sandwiches, and much more”. There is a gift shop selling Masonic regalia, Toby jugs and razors. The Londoner was slightly underwhelmed by packet sandwiches and two beers on tap. One Google reviewer had a better experience, saying: “It’s what goes on behind the scenes that I love”. Practise your handshakes.

Models Ikram Abdi Omar and Eva Apio Fashion were champing at the bit at a Longines showjumping event in Chelsea on Friday night.

Across the river, fashion brand GANNI brought a bit of Danish chic to Vauxhall’s Italo restaurant with a dinner to celebrate Copenhagen Fashion Week. Attending were Jenna Coleman, and writers Emma Dabiri and Pandora Sykes, with karaoke afterwards.

Comer channels the backlog

Jodie Comer has a problem. The Killing Eve star says because coronavirus caused a cinematic backlog “now my next three projects are coming out within a month of each other”. Comer appears in Ryan Reynolds’ film Free Guy, which came out on Friday, and she will star in TV show Help as well as playing the wife of the hero in Ridley Scott’s medieval drama The Last Duel. But she’s worried. “I’m like, ‘Oh God!,’” she says, “there’s nothing worse than when you see an actor on two different channels.” As problems for actors go, The Londoner can actually think of worse...

SW1A

As the Taliban take back Kabul, some recalled Tony Blair’s words on a 2006 visit. “If this goes wrong in Afghanistan, the whole region feels the consequences” he said. “Here in this extraordinary piece of desert is where the fate of world security in the early 21st century is going to be decided”. Let’s hope he was wrong.

The Commons recall decision will find strong support among the Lib Dems, who have a reputation for calling on MPs to return from their breaks. But even they didn’t have the foresight of Covid headbanger Tory Mark Harper. He was calling for the Commons to come back three days before it broke up.