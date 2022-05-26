Londoner’s Diary: David Beckham says football has changed for the better

(Haig via Getty Images)

David Beckham tells The Londoner he’s glad football has improved since the prejudice he saw in his playing days.

“I played for 22 years, I saw a lot of racism and homophobia and do think it has changed,” he said. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done.” Beckham said of Blackpool’s Jake Daniels, who came out as the first gay current player this month: “It’s a shame that when someone does come out that it’s such a strange thing… it shouldn’t be.”

Beckham, who now owns a football team in Miami, was speaking at an event for his Haig whisky brand at Sushisamba restaurant last night. He said his family are spending the summer in Florida to be near son Romeo, who plays for the side. “At some point he’s going to want to be with his girlfriend or mates and not want to spend the summer with us, but he has no choice,” he joked.

Kate Moss never speaks ‘in front of the world’

Londoner’s Diary 26 05 22

DJ Fat Tony and actor Vicky McClure enjoyed the launch of his memoir last night. The book details famous friends including model Kate Moss. Tony told us he was “proud” of Moss for testifying in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. “It was a big thing for her, because she doesn’t speak publicly, let alone in front of the world,” he said. Also there were Boy George, Raven Mandella and Charli Howard.

Elsewhere, ex-footballer Tony Adams and wife Poppy Teacher enjoyed the Harrow Club Fundraiser and models Keven and Karlon Bonsu attended The Gentleman's Journal Summer Party at Chelsea Barracks.

GB News questionable guest

Esther McVey and Philip Davies interview Robin Tilbrook on GB News (GB News Youtube)

Two MPs on channel GB News have been criticised for giving an easy ride to a guest with far-Right-wing views. Esther McVey and Philip Davies, who are married, had Robin Tilbrook, founder of English Democrats party, on their show. Scout newsletter accused the pair of giving a “soft soap” interview to Tilbrook, who once estimated one in 10 of his members was formerly in the BNP.

The audacity of Hope

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Presenter Vick Hope showed off her new diamond ring at The Podcast Show in Angel last night. She announced news of her engagement to DJ Calvin Harris this week. Hope turned down Harris when he asked for a date more than a decade ago. Got there in the end…