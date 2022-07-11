Londoner’s Diary: Boris Johnsons’ wedding bash has a chequered journey

(PA)

Where will Boris and Carrie Johnson hold their “last party”? After Johnson said he would leave No 10, attention turned to a bash the pair were planning to celebrate their wedding this month at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s private residence, as first reported by The Londoner. After some outcry, the couple said they would move the venue, which we hear was a particular wrench because the original invitations had a picture of the country house embossed on the card.

But where can they hold it? A bash in Downing Street is unlikely given the partygate scandal, and is unlikely to be big enough. The couple’s homes in Oxfordshire and Camberwell are occupied by tenants. In the past, they have made use of the generosity of friends, taking holidays in villas at Lord Zac Goldsmith’s house in Spain and businessman David Ross’s villa in Mustique. Answers on a postcard.

Zawe finally gets in a period drama

London-born actor Zawe Ashton has revealed her “mystification and sadness” at not being in a period drama during her 25-year career. “You can be acting for a long time and not be called to that table,” she said, calling conversations about representation in the genre “very, very real”. Ashton — engaged to Tom Hiddleston — quickly said yes to her latest film, Mr Malcolm’s List, which is set in the 1800s. “I had 24 hours to decide, and then it was sweatpants to corsets,” she says.

Woody’s lucky tip

While ambling across Hampstead Heath last week, Hollywood star Woody Harrelson decided to take a dip in the men’s ponds. That’s understandable: as the temperatures rise this week, many will be doing the same. But after paying the fee, Harrelson found he didn’t have any swimming shorts. Luckily, a lifeguard lent him a pair, according to the Camden New Journal. The former Cheers star seems to have an affinity with the capital, as he wrote, directed and starred in film Lost in London here in 2017.

South bank awards

Actors Nicholas Pinnock and Eddie Izzard dressed up for the South Bank Sky Arts Awards at the Savoy last night. Presenter Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to be the new Doctor Who, took a selfie with Omari Douglas, Russell T Davies and Nathaniel Curtis, who won an award for their show It’s A Sin. Also there were dancers Tamara Rojo and Carlos Acosta, as Rojo won an outstanding achievement award. In Mayfair, model Iris Law and rapper Cardi B attended the Warner Music Wireless Party at The Twenty Two on Friday night.