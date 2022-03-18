Londoner’s Diary: Book world can help Ukrainian voices, says Joanne Harris

Vicky Jessop
·4 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

CHOCOLAT author Joanne Harris has called for the publishing industry to spotlight Ukrainian authors and translators as it mobilises to support refugees. “We’re having lots of conversations about what we can do,” Harris, who was recently re-elected to the position of chair at the Society of Authors, told us.

“No decision is going to be good for everybody… we can amplify Ukrainian voices, Ukrainian creators and translators. These things are not particularly concrete… but I do think they make a difference.”

Her comments come as the publishing industry mobilises to support Ukraine. Alongside under-the-radar donations from large publishers, independent publishers Little Toller Books and Bluemoose Books have launched a campaign to fund the distribution of 10,000 rucksacks to support fleeing children. Literary agent Hayley Steed’s online book auction has also raised more than £40,000 in relief funds.

“People that are usually my rivals [have been] coming to me and really wanting to help which has been really amazing,” she says. “I know lots of publishers are donating money directly… there are a lot of people who are doing things behind the scenes.”

Whiff of Henry’s horrible history

PERFUMIER Azzi Glasser revealed she is working on a secret scent with actor Jude Law. A fragrant Azzi, who was celebrating Piers Adam’s birthday at the Walmer Castle in Notting Hill, told us she makes scents for actors who want to immerse themselves in a character because scent “works with your emotions”. They met this month to create the scent for Law’s film Firebrand, in which he plays Henry VIII. “Scent is a powerful tool,” she said. As Henry executed about 57,000 people, including two of his six wives, we imagine it might smell rather gory…

Joe cooks up his dream dinner party

Cooking up a storm: Joe Wicks seen at BBC Radio One on March 17, 2022 in London, England (GC Images)
Cooking up a storm: Joe Wicks seen at BBC Radio One on March 17, 2022 in London, England (GC Images)

JOE WICKS confessed that he was a “terrible cook” at the launch of his latest cookbook Feel Good Food last night. “I’m good at making simple food,” the nation’s lockdown PE coach told us. However, that hasn’t put him off making plans for his dream dinner party: “I’d love to meet the Rock, because I think he’s awesome. I’d invite the Queen… and I’d probably have my nan there as well,” he told us. The next hot ticket.

Fiennes’s piglet prank is a scream

Prankster: Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes poses for the photographer on March 14, 2022 in Falmouth, England (Getty Images)
Prankster: Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes poses for the photographer on March 14, 2022 in Falmouth, England (Getty Images)

SIR Ranulph Fiennes’s wild youth involved letting a greased piglet loose during a Sandhurst military academy ball. “We thought we’d get there at night… and put the piglet through the window when they were all dancing,” he told Lorraine Kelly’s What If? podcast. “The screaming that went on!” Fortunately, the story has a happy ending. “Someone inside there must have caught the piglet and thrown it back through the window, so we got it again,” he confessed. “We put the piglet back with its mum and never met the farmer… it was a successful raid.” A true bandit.

Elegant Olly shows the art of menswear

Londoner’s Diary 18 03 22

THE V&A held a private viewing last night of its show Fashioning Masculinities: The Art Of Menswear. Holding court were singers Olly Alexander and Sam Smith, rebel rapper Kam-Bu and Daniel Lismore. Across town, Piers Adam celebrated his birthday at his new Notting Hill bar the Walmer Castle with Jason Donovan and perfumier Azzi Glasser, with guests Ben Goldsmith and Jemima Khan enjoying the Copper Dog cocktails.

SW1A

DAME Margaret Hodge MP is all for housing Ukrainian refugees in repossessed houses, but has a confession to make about activists’ invasion of a Kensington mansion. “I suggested it on Woman’s Hour last week,” she tells us. “Then I suddenly thought, oh my god… they’ve taken it up. Well, fine if they want to do it.” The power of radio.

---

LABOUR MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy celebrated her win at the MP of the Year Awards by… working. “I just went to another meeting,” she explains. “But my team are fantastic, so I’ll be really pleased to celebrate with them.” Will she open a bottle of Champagne or prosecco to celebrate, we asked? “Prosecco,” she joked. “The socialists’ choice.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage