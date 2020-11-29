London Zoo Set to Reopen For Visitors After Covid-19 Lockdown Ends in England

London Zoo, one of the British capital's top tourist attractions, is set to reopen when the second ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in England ends on December 2, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has announced.

With 36 acres of nature and wildlife to explore with stringent Covid-safety measures in place, the zoo will become a festive wonderland from December 2 to January 3, no matter which pandemic tier London is placed in, Xinhua news agency quoted the ZSL as saying on Saturday.

"We know that Christmas is an important time for many of our visitors, and when we reopen our gates it will be to an outdoor wonderland of nature and wildlife," said Kathryn England, Chief Operating Officer at London Zoo.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown.

According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, most of England will face harsh coronavirus restrictions in a new three-tier system when the lockdown ends next week, with London being listed in Tier Two.

On Saturday, another 16,022 people tested positive for Covid-19, the country's overall caseload to 1,589,301, according to official figures.

The death toll increased by 521 to 57,551.