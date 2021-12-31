London will welcome in 2022 with fireworks and spectacular light show broadcast on TV

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations in 2020 (PA) (PA Archive)

London is set to welcome in 2022 with a fireworks and spectacular light show to be broadcast on TV.

The annual New Year’s Eve celebrations were cancelled for the second year in a row in October over Covid fears.

While no event is being held publicly, the capital is set to welcome in the new year with fireworks, a light-show and drones to be broadcast on BBC One.

City Hall officials have kept the details of the “broadcast spectacular” tightly under wraps in a bid to discourage public gathering. The show will broadcast at midnight.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday: “The best fireworks, the best display and live spectacular show will be live on TV tonight.

“What you’ll be seeing on TV tonight is a live spectacular broadcast showing the defining moments of 2021 and showcasing some of the best things to come next.

“I’d encourage everyone to enjoy New Year’s safely and responsibly and the best way to do so is by watching the London show on TV”.

Big Ben will also chime in the New Year, the first time that all four of the clock faces will have been on display for nearly four years.

However, only the clock face facing the River Thames will be illuminated.