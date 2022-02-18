London weekend forecast: Storm Eunice to ease but capital set for ‘heavy rain’ and ‘gale force’ winds

(PA)

Storm Eunice is expected to move past the capital but Londoners should expect “heavy rain” and “gale force” winds this weekend, an expert has said.

Wind speeds could reach 50mph in the capital on Saturday, Brian Gaze from Weather Outlook said.

While wind speeds may reduce tomorrow, the forecaster predicted a short burst of heavy rain across London on Saturday afternoon which could cause further travel disruption.

Speaking to the Standard, he said: “Storm Eunice is moving away as has been forecast but another system is moving across southern UK on Saturday.

“Specifically in the London area, wind speeds could reach 50mph, so not as strong as Friday but still gale force winds.

“That could make things difficult as there will also be some heavy rain around Saturday.”

Due to a weather front moving across Southern England, the forecaster said a short burst of rain will fall at a point when winds will be at their strongest.

“I would’ve thought there will be disruption due to the heavy rain and strong winds, which will make it harder for repair crews to operate on train lines. It will hamper their efforts to an extent,” he added.

“There will be heavy rain moving through Saturday but should clear through the middle of the afternoon.

“In terms of rain, there will maybe be 5-10mm on aggregate in southern England in general but it will fall over a short period of time, maybe around midday or 1pm tomorrow in London.

“It won’t be pleasant as the winds will be at their strongest.”

Saturday evening should remain clear but rain and windy conditions are expected on Sunday, the forecaster added.

He said: “It looks like we’ll get some windy weather on Sunday. Initially it will start in the north of England but a second batch will head southeastwards.

“It will probably arrive in the afternoon or early part of the evening and we could see wind gusts of 50mph. It’s not going to be a pleasant weekend.”

Although poor conditions are also expected on Sunday, Mr Gaze concluded the worst of the remnants of Storm Eunice should ease by the end of the night.

Before Storm Eunice swept the UK, the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for Friday