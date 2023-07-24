London weather: Windy and wet week with no summer sunshine until August

(PA)

London could be waiting until the second week of August until it sees a spell of summer sun, forecasters on Monday said.

Met Office meterologist Stephen Dixon said the capital was in for a “wet and windy week” and an equally rainy weekend.

He said forecasts predicted that Tuesday would be largely dry for the capital, but for the rest of the week conditions were likely to be changeable, windy, and wet.

It appears likely to stay that way for the next two weeks - meaning downpours are likely in a blow for those hoping for good weather during the school summer holidays.

He said: “So it’s going to be a wet and windy week with a wet and windy weekend.

“The long-range outlook suggests a continuation of these changeable conditions to be likely, with the start of August likely to continue with this westerly weather impacting the UK.

“But there are hints that in the second week of August, there could be a general trend towards more settled weather, but at this range we can’t be certain.

“The first week of August the changeable weather is likely to continue, but it’s by the second week of August that we start to see something in some of the long range forecasts which show some warmer on the way.

“But at this range it’s too early to say where exactly, but at this range it’s too early to say where exactly, although there’s a slightly greater chance of more settled weather in the south-east.”

Mr Dixon said that although there would be a “brief respite” possible for the capital on Friday, this weekend was still expected to be drizzly - although less so than last weekend.

A weekend of heavy and persistent rain in northern England and Wales which saw rain and flood warnings issued.