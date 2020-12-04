London weather: Snow in Essex as temperatures plunge to near freezing in capital

Snow in Halstead, Essex, this morning (Neil Smith)

A blanket of snow has settled across Essex this morning as freezing temperatures sweep south east England.

Christmas card scenes greeted residents across areas including Colchester, Burnham and Maldon on Friday morning, as temperatures dropped to 1C or lower.

The wintery chill is set to extend as far as London, where the mercury is set to plunge to lows of 3C in the daytime, but “feel like” 0C, according to the Met Office.

Its forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and snow across swathes of the South East until 11am.

It suggests slush and water could affect driving conditions, and bus and train services may be affected.

Twitter users have already complained of “road chaos” as cars crawl along icy, gritted routes.

This is for @GMB and specifically @Lauratobin1 there is snow in Braintree!! This is my back garden! Did not expect to wake up to this! 🌨☃️❄ pic.twitter.com/vSnv5kVxVe — Essex Lipspeaker (@ELipspeaker) December 4, 2020

Essex police shared a photo of one of their officers patrolling the roads, with the caption: “The weather outside is frightful!"

However, the coldest weather is expected in north west Scotland overnight where temperatures could plunge as low as -10C.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the “most significant snow” was likely to fall in England, in Cumbria and the Pennines – where some areas could see up to 10cm.

Story continues

“That’s a significant amount of snow especially this early in December,” he said.

“The snowiest months are usually a bit later into winter, January and February and also it’s very early in December at the moment.”

Mr Burkill added that the conditions could “quite easily make it the coldest night of the year so far”.

It came as Edinburgh residents reported “thundersnow” in the early hours of Friday morning. When thunderstorms form in wintry conditions they can sometimes give rise to heavy downpours of snow, which along with the usual thunder and lightning, is called “thundersnow”, according to the Met Office website.

Read More

Edinburgh woken by ‘thundersnow’ as storm hits city

London ‘set for first snow of winter on Friday’