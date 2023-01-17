London weather: Rush-hour commuters face snow and ice warning as cold snap to last all week

London commuters were facing a snow and ice warning on Tuesday morning as the UK was plunged into freezing conditions forecasters say will last all week.

Temperatures dropped to a frosty -2C in London first thing on Tuesday, with the Met Office warning it would feel more like -4C.

The mercury is expected to remain low in the capital for the next few days, not reaching higher than 5C until Sunday.

A level three cold alert was issed for all parts of England on Monday by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a Government health agency, in response to “severe winter weather”.

Just in case you don’t know what snow looks like 😉 #cornwall #snow pic.twitter.com/NtDCfcHmuL — Pens Pause (@pens_pause) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile forecasters issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England which is in place until 10am on Tuesday morning, with ice likely to cause difficult driving conditions.

A similar warning for snow and ice is in place for Cornwall, parts of the north-west and Wales, large parts of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and northern Scotland.

Many Cornwall residents awoke to snowy scenes on Tuesday morning, and shared photos on Twitter.

The Met Office has warned all of England will experience cold weather until 9am on Friday.

The UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and to look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“During this period, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

Jason Kelly, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Cold, icy and sometimes snowy conditions are in the forecast this week with the UK seeing more of a north-westerly regime, with temperatures well below average for the time of year. Wintry showers are likely at points through the week in the north of England.

Snowing quite heavy here in Cornwall! #Cornwall #Snow #Photographer



Shot on my iPhone 14 Pro using cinematic mode.



News people can use this but please credit me- Amii Wills pic.twitter.com/TtaLCkpKbY — Amii Natasha Wills (@amii_natasha) January 17, 2023

“Warnings have been issued and ice is likely to be a hazard for much of the week with some tricky travel conditions possible.

“Maximum temperatures will largely only reach the low single figures with temperatures below freezing through most nights this week.”

Devon and Cornwall Police on Tuesday advised people to only travel if “absolutely essential” after freezing weather conditions resulted in dozens of road accidents.

At just after 3am, the force tweeted: “Police are urging drivers to travel with caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the region.

Police are urging drivers to travel with caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the region. #A30 Carland Cross near Newquay is currently blocked due to snow, Highways are aware. Please allow extra time for any journey and drive with care. #police #travel #cornwall — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) January 17, 2023

“#A30 Carland Cross near Newquay is currently blocked due to snow, Highways are aware. Please allow extra time for any journey and drive with care.”

Just before 4.30am, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We’ve had reports that vehicles are getting stuck in snow on the A39 at Trispen and A391 at Bugle.

“Please take extra care on the roads as driving conditions are hazardous. If necessary, pull over if it is unsafe to continue.”

Avon and Somerset Police said early on Tuesday morning that they are advising the public to only travel if essential after the force received more than 100 reports of road-related incidents in five hours.

A total of 53 road traffic collisions were reported to police between 6pm and 11pm on Monday evening, with the majority being a result of the freezing weather causing dangerous driving conditions.

The force said seven of the incidents were reported to have resulted in injuries but they are not thought to be serious.

A further 67 calls were received for other road-related incidents.

Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “We are advising the public to only travel where absolutely essential due to the treacherous driving conditions.

⚠️SNOW⚠️



We've had reports that vehicles are getting stuck in snow on the A39 at Trispen and A391 at Bugle.



Please take extra care on the roads as driving conditions are hazardous. If necessary, pull over if it is unsafe to continue. — Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (@CornwallFRS) January 17, 2023

“If travel is necessary, we ask the public to take extreme caution and allow additional time to travel.

“We have seen a significantly higher number of road-related collisions and incidents in the past 12 hours, which has increased the demand on police resources.

“We are working with local authorities and National Highways to ensure roads are properly gritted ahead of the rush hour traffic to improve driving conditions.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across parts of Northern Ireland, north-west England and Wales from 12pm on Monday until 12pm on Tuesday.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place in Scotland until 9am on Tuesday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan activated the capital’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers on Monday, as temperatures in the city are expected to fall below 0C overnight.

The Met Office has warned that “snow showers and icy stretches may bring some disruption” and could lead to longer journeys for drivers and train passengers.

It said treacherous conditions could also lead to slips and falls on icy surfaces, and urged drivers and cyclists to beware of icy patches on untreated roads.