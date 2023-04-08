London weather to rival Greek islands on Easter Sunday before rain sets in

(PA)

Easter Sunday in London is forecast to be warmer than Greek islands such as Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

Holidaymakers are in for another fine and dry day, with a high of 18C in some places in the capital, “feeling warm in the afternoon sunshine”, the Met Office said.

That’s warmer than popular Greek islands where many Britons have escaped to for their Easter break. Santorini and Mykonos are forecast to reach a high of 16C on Easter Sunday, and 17C for Crete.

The balmy weather in London follows on from a sunny and warm Saturday, creating the perfect weekend for holidaymakers to enjoy the outdoors.

However rain and cloud will set in overnight on Sunday and continue for much of next week.

Easter Monday in London will be mostly rainy, heavy in some places, with a high of 14C. Isolated showers are expected on Tuesday and a wet and windy Wednesday is set to follow.

Temperatures will gradually cool off, with a high of 13C on Tuesday and 11C on Wednesday.

High pressure, which has been responsible for the dry and fine weekend weather for most across the UK, will move away to the east and be replaced by a westerly Atlantic regime, with periods of winds and rain to come, the Met Office said.

Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “This change happens first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday.

“Elsewhere, a mainly dry, but increasingly cloudy day on Sunday, with rain arriving for parts of Wales and southwest England by evening. Rain spreads east across other areas into Monday, with showers following.”

The wet and windy weather will continue next week, with fronts arriving from the west bringing periods of rain for many on Monday and Tuesday, and more sustained periods of rain into Wednesday.

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The focus for the medium-range forecast is a low-pressure system that’s likely to develop in the Atlantic potentially bringing a period of high winds and heavy rain late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Story continues

“There’s a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, as well as potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north.

“Warnings may need to be issued once we have greater confidence in the depth and track of the low.

“Gusts of wind could be as high as 60-70 mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, with around 30-40mm of rain possible for some areas.

“Coastlines, especially in the west and south, will also likely experience some large waves during the passage of this system.”

That low pressure is likely to gradually move into the North Sea late on Wednesday and into Thursday, though there are signals for some further wind and rain to come later next week.