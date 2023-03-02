London weather forecast: Driest February in 30 years for England - but cold snap to come next week

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Spring is kicking off with a cold snap after an unusually mild, sunny and dry winter for most of the UK - with England experiencing its driest February in 30 years.

England had its eighth driest February on record and the driest since 1993, with on average just 15.3mm of rain falling in the month.

Temperatures also remained uncharacteristically mild, making it the UK’s fifth mildest February. The average temperature for the month was 5.8C, just below the top record of 6.8C set in 1998.

It was also England’s third sunniest winter on record with 223.2 hours of sunshine, which is 21 percent more than average.

Greater London, Essex and Bedfordshire were particularly dry, with Essex receiving just eight per cent of its monthly average.

The UK saw less than half of its average rainfall for the month, just 45 percent of its average.

Dr Mark McCarthy of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre said: “The second half of January was largely dry and that theme continued through February with high pressure centred over the UK for much of the month.

“That high pressure has principally, but not exclusively, been focused around the southern half of the UK, meaning southern England has been particularly dry, with just 9.7mm of rain falling here, which is just 16 percent of its average.”

The Environment Agency has warned that although most water levels have returned to normal across the country, following a major drought over summer, low rainfall “highlights the importance of remaining vigilant”.

Executive Director John Leyland said: “We cannot rely on the weather alone, which is why the Environment Agency, water companies and our partners are taking action to ensure water resources are in the best possible position both for the summer and for future droughts.

“As ever, it is important that we all continue to use water carefully to protect not just our water resources; but our precious environment and the wildlife that depends on it.”

With the arrival of spring, temperatures are forecast to dip below average with chilly winds and rain, and possibly snow for northern and eastern areas next week.

Sub-zero temperatures dipping to -1C are expected overnight in London on Tuesday March 6.

A high of 10C seen this week will fall back to single-digits throughout the weekend, followed by a high of 7C on Monday and 6C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But this Saturday mostly dry and sunny weather is forecast in the capital, with scattered showers on Sunday and Monday.