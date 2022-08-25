London weather: Flooding sparks commuter chaos as heavy rain closes Tube station

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·2 min read
(Jeremy Selwyn)
A Tube station has shut and others have partly closed due to flooding as torrential rain hit London on Thursday morning.

Six flood warnings are in place across the capital, while a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued across the city and the south-east.

TfL said on Twitter about 6am that Dagenham Heathway Underground station was closed “due to heavy flooding” while exits one and two are also shut at Charing Cross.

The Met Office said some parts of the south-east could see 50mm of rain fall across six hours.

“Some flooding of a few homes and businesses [is] likely,” it says, “leading to some damage to buildings or structures”.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has placed flood warnings in six London areas.

Several warnings are in place in West London.

The area around Bevery Brook in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth has received a warning, as has the River Hogsmill area from Ewell to Kingston-upon-Thames, and the River Rythe from Oxshott to Thames Ditton.

Further flood warnings are in place for the Ravensbourne area in the boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon; the River Wandle area in Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton; and Shuttle and Cray.

The Met Office says: “Outbreaks of heavy, thundery rain are likely to develop and move across east and southeast England from the early hours of Thursday.

“Ten to 20mm of rain is likely over quite a large area but with some embedded thunderstorms some sites are likely to see 30 to 40 mm in two to three hours and perhaps 5mm or more oversix hours,” it said.

“Lightning will be an additional hazard. The area of rain is expected to ease from the southwest before clearing into the North Sea during Thursday afternoon.”

It is hoped the wet weather will clear up in time for the bank holiday weekend, which the Met Office predicts will be “largely dry and sunny” for the south-east.

The Met Office says there is a “good chance” of driving conditions being affected by rain, while delays to train service are likely.

