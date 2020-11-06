London weather: Dense fog descends on capital as forecasters issue warning to motorists

Londoners woke up this morning to a blanket of fog with forecasters warning drivers to take extra caution in the severe conditions.

Visibility is set to remain low in the capital, much of southern England and large swathes of the north east until mid-morning on Friday.

Conditions are expected to remain settled through the day, with sunshine expected to break through once the fog and cloud clears later on.

It comes after temperatures plunged to below zero overnight, to lows of -2C in some parts of southern England.

“There are some fairly dense patches of fog over the south and south-east of England this morning, with visibility less than 100 metres,” Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said.

“But the early fog will soon lift and clear later this morning.”

“Tomorrow will be a cloudier day than today for London: still dry and fairly mild, but not much in the way of sunshine."

A warning for drivers posted on the Met Office website read: “Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect.

“Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion.”