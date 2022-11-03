London weather: Capital hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours

(Jeremy Selwyn)

London has been hit by flash flooding on Thursday morning as Storm Claudio brings heavy rain and thundery showers to the capital.

A motorist became stuck inside his car as he drove through floodwaters on the A41 at Hendon Way, having to scramble out of the driver’s seat and on to the top of his car, before abandoning his vehicle.

Flood warnings have been issued by the Met Office and Environment Agency across England, including in west London near Ruislip, Wembley and Harrow, and in north London near Waltham and Cheshunt.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for southeast England, with the Met Office warning that flooding on roads will make journey times longer. Up to 30mm of rain is expected.

The downpours have been described as “biblical” by some commuters. One driver on Twitter said they are “probably the wettest and worst conditions I’ve ever driven in”.

A motorist climbs out of his vehicle stuck in a flood on the A41 Hendon Way London. (Jeremy Selwyn)

Section of the M25, the A41 and and A1 in north London are blocked.

The Bakerloo, District and Piccadilly lines and London Overground have been part suspended. There are severe delays on the Elizabeth Line and minor delays on the Metropolitan Line.

Some train services have also been cancelled or delayed.

“Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Fulwell and Hampton, all lines are blocked,” Southwestern Rail said in an update.

Heavy rain is forecast most of Thursday morning, but will clear in the afternoon with a risk of isolated heavy thundery showers following later, the Met Office said.

The heavy rain is a result of Storm Claudio, which passed over norther France earlier this week.

London Fire Brigade said they had received “quite a few” flood-related calls that have been referred to local councils.

The Brigade is warning people to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters and not to let children or pets play in it.