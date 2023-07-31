London university student shortlisted for US$100K leadership prize

Separated from his family while fleeing war, Nhial Deng was determined to create a better future through education.

As a kid, Deng dreamed of attending school and becoming a journalist. The 24-year-old grew up listening to his father's stories about his life in South Sudan.

His father fled to Ethiopia, where Deng was born.

"I knew I wanted to go to school, learn good English, go to the (United Kingdom) and work for BBC because my dad listened to BBC," he said. "I wanted to tell stories of my community."

Deng's family fled the conflict in their home village in Ethiopia when he was 11 years old. He was forced to leave his father and never got a chance to say goodbye to his mom and younger siblings.

“My dad sent me with a group of refugees on their way to Kenya to a refugee camp,” Deng recalled.

He arrived in the Kakuma refugee camp in northwestern Kenya, where he quickly found comfort and joy in school.

At 16, he launched a journalism club in high school "to create a space where young refugees could learn how to tell their stories and advocate for issues affecting communities," Deng said. He trained about 150 students within the first year.

In 2017, Deng founded the Refugee Youth Peace Ambassadors, which offered workshops, sports activities and mentorship to about 10,000 young people in the camp. The program earned recognition from organizations like the United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth.

In 2021, he launched SheLeads Kakuma, a six-month leadership, advocacy and mentorship program for girls and women in the camp.

Today, Deng is a global studies and digital communications student at Western University's Huron University College, where he holds leadership roles on the housing council and Black students association.

The aspiring journalist and community activist was recently selected as one of 50 students to be considered for a US$100,000 award.

The Chegg.org Global Student Prize is awarded to “one exceptional student whose work has positively impacted their peers and communities,” a description reads.

Story continues

Deng hopes the recognition will help challenge misconceptions that refugees are “vulnerable people.”

“Refugees are people who have hopes, people who have dreams and people who have so many abilities and can work toward building a better world for all,” he said.

Deng is the only Canadian-based student to make the award shortlist, selected from 3,851 applications.

Should he win, Deng said half of the prize money would go toward building a library and a community centre in the Kakuma refugee camp, while the other half would help expand his other programs.

“It's very important to me that I put my community first,” he said.

Deng expects to hear whether he made the Top 10 in late August. Meantime, he’s doing an internship with World Vision in Nairobi, Kenya, and will return to London before starting his third year at Huron in the fall.

“London has been a very special place for me,” Deng said, adding his global advocacy work is well supported by the university.

“It’s been an amazing two years. I always tell people that I've been able to integrate into life in Canada, except for the cold,” he said with a laugh.

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press