London Tube Strike: Is Underground strike going ahead today, why and which TfL lines are affected?

Londoners once again face travel chaos today after the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced a series of strikes which started last Friday.

Transport chiefs have warned of a “significantly reduced service” on the Victoria, Northern, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines from this morning.

What dates are the strikes planned?

RMT, which has more than 80,000 members, is to begin another overnight walkout on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday, December 3.

These strikes will continue from 8.30pm to 4.30am on each Saturday and Sunday starting from this weekend until December 18.

As a result, TfL has warned that these lines are likely to face severe disruption from 7pm each weekend.

8.30pm 3 December – 4.29am 4 December (Central & Victoria)

8.30pm 4 December – 4.29am 5 December (Central & Victoria)

8.30pm 10 December – 4.29am 11 December (Central & Victoria)

8.30pm 11 December – 4.29am 12 December (Central & Victoria)

8.30pm 17 December – 4.29am 18 December (Central & Victoria)

4.30am 18 December – 4.29am 19 December (Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly & Victoria)

Why is the RMT striking?

TfL recently announced that London’s round-the-clock Night Tube service is set to resume from November 27 on the Victoria and Central lines.

The east-west Central Line and north-south Victoria Lines were set to operate overnight on Fridays and Saturdays each week.

The RMT says the rota changes have resulted in “unacceptable and intolerable demands” on its members and their work-life balance.

Which lines will be impacted?

RMT members will stage a walkout on five lines – the Victoria, Central, Northern, Piccadilly and Jubilee.

Even though they’re not facing strike action, the large-scale protest is expected to have a knock-on effect on the Bakerloo, Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines.

How has TfL responded?

TfL called the strikes “unnecessary”, adding that drivers will only have to work about four Night Tube shifts a year.

Story continues

Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations, said: “At such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action.

“The return of Night Tube is a hugely significant moment for the night-time economy and for Londoners travelling late at night who will have improved journey times and an additional safe travel option. We have been meeting with the RMT for a number of months through ACAS to try and resolve their issues and we remain open to talking further.”

